Kennedy Elementary ‘chooses to Include’

Kennedy Elementary School celebrated Read Across America week with dress-up days and guest readers. Wednesday, March 4 centered around the inclusion of all people. Kennedy participated in “Choose to Include Day,” a national movement sponsored by Special Olympics.
Kim Livermont, a third grade teacher, said what inclusion means for her students. She featured student Riley Weber. “Riley is a part of our daily classroom times, and his favorite times are snacks and milk time. When he walks in, many students greet him with a ‘Hi, Riley’. My students are all full of love for Riley, and include him in all aspects of the classroom environment,” said Livermont. One of her favorite moments was when Riley told the other students, “Bye, bye, bye,” as it was the first time he verbally communicated with his classmates.
“We worked on what inclusion means throughout Kennedy Elementary for the month of February, leading up to Inclusion Day on March 4,” said counselor Jennifer Cliff. Students identified those who are in need of help or looked like they were being left out or excluded. Students invited those students to play and realized this helps other people feel good.
“Students throughout our building were able to convey that ‘When everyone is included, everyone wins!’ and this is what makes Kennedy an awesome place to come to school.” Students could pledge to ‘include’ by signing a banner hung in the gymnasium.
Four years ago, Kennedy Elementary School signed up to be a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, thus committing to promote social inclusion through school-wide activities.
Jalynn Joy-Schmitz, school liaison, has assisted in creating buddy programs, helping classroom teachers prepare all-inclusive activities and organize the all-school “Choose to Include” day.
“As you go on with your daily lives, think of ways you can #Choosetoinclude everyone you come in contact with,” said Joy-Schmitz.
