Kennedy Elementary School hosted its first-ever pow-wow, Friday, Feb. 21. There were dancers from ages four all the way to 18. Three drummers who dedicated to pounding out the rhythm for each performance. The dancers are from the capital area and the drummers came in with a sacred drum from Fort Thompson. At the end of the performance, the audience members — students, teachers, parents and others from multiple schools — were invited to join in. Because of the huge number of participants, the crowd was divided in approximately half designated by grades, with each half taking turns in making a large circle, joining hands and dancing to the drums. More photo inside and on the Capital Jouranl website https://www.capjournal.com/
Kennedy Elementary School celebrates first powwow
- By Joseph Barkoff joseph.barkoff@capjournal.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.