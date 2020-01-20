Montana State University, Bozeman, has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the president’s list (4.0 Grade Point Average) or the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher). The 1,261 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester include Haley Ketteler, Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.