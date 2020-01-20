Montana State University, Bozeman, has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the president’s list (4.0 Grade Point Average) or the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher). The 1,261 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester include Haley Ketteler, Fort Pierre.

