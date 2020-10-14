The Pierre School District is seeing results after implementing a hybrid learning plan at T.F. Riggs High School and requiring masks to be worn when social distancing is not possible at both the high school and Georgia Morse Middle School -- As of Oct. 13, there are no active COVID-19 cases among students in the district.
In order to be as transparent as possible, the district updates the number of active and recovered cases among both students and staff for each building every Monday on its website, https://pierre.k12.sd.us/. Fifty-two students across the district have recovered.
There are three active staff COVID cases, with one at Jefferson Elementary School and two at Kennedy Elementary School. A total of 14 staff members have recovered.
“It isn’t any secret that the number of cases in our state, and in our county, are as high as they’ve been...we’re probably in one of the most critical times that we’ve been in. I want to remind everybody of the personal responsibility and your diligence in avoiding exposure,” district Superintendent Kelly Glodt said during the Tuesday school board meeting.
District officials will continue to follow the South Dakota Department of Health’s guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but Glodt said they are also looking at options to reduce the length of time people must spend in quarantine. Although no action has been taken, Glodt said if the change were to happen, masks would undoubtedly be required in all school buildings.
All members of the Pierre School Board wore masks and had separated their tables so that they were socially distanced during their Tuesday evening session.
“We realized that our board tables could be separated into individual pods like they are and we felt that, at least for the time being, the 6-foot social distancing took a priority over our board meetings being live” to watch online, Glodt said.
Glodt thanked the district’s staff, students, and parents for their continued patience and diligence amidst the changes officials have made this academic year.
“We haven’t had any recent changes to our back-to-school plan, but hold on because I’m sure we will have some,” Glodt said.
He also thanked the board members and school administrators for the many extra hours of work they had to put in to make the necessary changes in schools to prevent further spread of COVID.
In another matter, board members approved the refinancing of the Kennedy Elementary School building project loan at the September meeting, which has since been finalized. By doing this, officials believe the district will save around $938,000 of their capital outlay fund for the next 13 years. They say this will allow them to repay the loan one year earlier than previously scheduled.
Glodt said he is “pleading” with the general public to apply for the remaining open positions within the school district. The district has not stopped to fill their open positions, which officials said are more difficult to fill because of the pandemic. There are cook, tutor, and aide positions currently available.
“The Pierre School District is a tremendous place to work. I think we have a great team, and we’re looking for some good people because we need more applicants right now to keep our school[s] going,” Glodt said. “We’d love to have you if you have an interest in working with kids...and a willingness to do better all the time.”
