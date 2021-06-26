You don’t have to hit New York’s Broadway to enjoy the theatre, small towns like Pierre — and surrounding unincorporated communities like Hayes, about an hour west — have plenty of patrons and performers ready for a show.
Pierre’s love of theatre has been encouraged and promoted by introducing youth to it.
“I think it’s important for the future of Pierre Players that young people can experience what being in theatre means,” Director Jennifer Kanz said. “It fosters their interests and what they are interested in later. They see the benefits, social connections, enjoyments and, to some, the therapeutic value of working on stage. I think these aspects can be carried into the other aspects of life and into their future.”
Auditions for Pierre’s Little Players’ version of “Charlotte’s Web” are at the Grand Opera House on June 27, from 2-4 p.m. The play calls for 23 roles for second- through 12th-grade students. Rehearsals are on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with performances set for Aug. 13, 14 and 15. Organizers will announce future program dates at these performances.
“In 2013, the Oahe Days committee approached Pierre Players about offering family-friendly entertainment. That request led to us creating a five-day summer camp for third- through fifth-grade students culminating in a performance of ‘The Legend of Lightning Larry’ at the amphitheatre,” Assistant Director Michele Beeler said. “We have continued summer camp every year since. This year we did ‘The Cat’ for summer camp — the children wrote their own skits using the children’s books Pete the Cat by Eric Litwin as inspiration.”
The initial year not only caught on with the community, but grew into full-sized shows.
“In 2014, Little Players did its first full length production, ‘Tales of the Fourth Grade Nothing’ at the Fort Pierre Community and Youth Involved Center,” Beeler said.
Subsequent full-productions included “Sideways Stories from Wayside School,” “Fairy Tale Courtroom,” “Accidental Friends” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
Still, the idea and community involvement for youth acting kept growing, now involving younger actors and crew members.
“Because the kids were asking for more activities, we began fall workshops in 2015 for third through fifth graders; and their younger siblings wanted their own workshop. So in 2016, we began kindergarten through second grade workshops. The workshops focus on skills like projection, improv acting and movement. We use the South Dakota Fine Arts Standards to design our lessons and activities. Last year, we tackled Shakespeare with the third- through fifth-grade students and they performed an abbreviated ‘Macbeth,’” Beeler said.
Just because the students moved on from fifth grade didn’t mean they wanted to move on from theatre — the theatre bug already bit them.
“In 2017, our loyal students were moving on to middle school and wanted more activities for their age. So, we started Drama Club. Drama Club meets monthly throughout the school year and finishes the year with a field trip to Black Hills Playhouse — usually. In our meetings we work on our improv skills and study drama styles. The students help with Pierre Players productions by ushering and helping backstage. This year, we performed a one-act ‘The Radio Show Disaster’ and went to ‘Footloose’ at the Orpheum in Sioux Falls,” Beeler said.
The workshops and summer camps each average 20 students. The actual productions involve more youth, with the programs focusing on larger casts, trying to find roles for everyone who auditions, if possible. These youth-based programs have seen more than 250 participants.
“We actually do three performances,” Beeler said. “We find that three is a good amount to get them used to performing multiple times, but doesn’t tire them out. We set our schedule to be done by the time school starts and before rehearsals start on the (Pierre Players’) fall production of ‘A Little Piece of Heaven.’ Little Players is based on a love of theatre. We enjoy it and we want all the kids to enjoy it. We’re always open to new ideas and expansion. If you have questions or a suggestion for us, we would love to hear from you.”
Funding for any community activity is an ongoing challenge. Over the years, the Pierre Players and its offshoots such as Little Players have applied for and received various grants for their projects. Beeler said that Capital Area United Way, South Dakota Arts Council and the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation have helped with grants. Other individuals, groups and organizations and season patrons all have helped with overhead and expenses to run the youth programs. Still, especially after some shows being canceled or postponed because of COVID, the costs continue.
Adults and some junior high and high school youth are cast in the upcoming Pierre Players’ production of the musical “Man of La Mancha” to be performed July 16-18 and July 22-25. It will be available to view virtually on July 22-25.
