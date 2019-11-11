This week has been designated Kids’ Chance Awareness Week by Governor Kristi Noem. This is to increase the visibility of the good work that has been provided in the state’s communities and encourage more students to apply for the scholarships.
Kids’ Chance of South Dakota provides post-secondary and trade school scholarships to the children of South Dakota workers who have been severely or fatally injured in a workplace accident. Children of these workers often lose opportunities for secondary education and Kids’ Chance wants to help.
“Our goal at SD Kids’ Chance is to give children an opportunity to obtain additional education after high school,” said Kids’ Chance President Renee Christensen. “These children have lost a primary and sometimes sole source of the financial stability in their home. We are trying to help with their unfortunate situation.”
