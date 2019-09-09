The American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit focused on heart and brain health, has awarded Pierre’s Kennedy Elementary School with a grant for $4,820 for PE equipment and resources.
AHA sees this as an investment in America’s schools and help educators make whole-body wellness a priority.
Kennedy Elementary School site coordinator Heather DeBoer said she plans to use the fitness equipment acquired from this grant to incorporate more fitness-based activities in Physical Education classes.
"I feel very strongly about instilling a passion for physical activity and healthy nutrition to students at the elementary level because I believe that if they enjoy doing physical activity and making healthy choices at a young age, the chances of them continuing those choices as a teenager and adult are more likely," said DeBoer.
AHA’s Kids Heart Challenge™ awarded more than $400,000 to more than 170 elementary schools who participated in the program’s 2018-19 inaugural year.
The Kids Heart Challenge offers four physical activations to get students’ hearts pumping: jumping rope, practicing basketball skills, dancing or completing an obstacle course.
The curriculum prepares kids for success by supporting their physical and emotional well-being, offers new learning resources and physical activities to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators.
Grant recipients are now able to implement a variety of wellness activities with additions such as physical activity equipment, a mobile salad bar, CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans only 20 percent of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. The Kids Heart Challenge is rooted in proven science which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.
In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include better grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for technological breakthroughs to improve health outcomes while creating healthier communities. Schools are encouraged to register now for the Kids Heart Challenge to bring expanded curriculum resources to their classrooms in the 2019-20 school year. All participating schools are eligible to apply for grants ranging from $250 to $3,500.
To learn more about other school programs, or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, please visit www.heart.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.