Love the water? Want to learn how to navigate the waters of the Missouri and explore the shore along its islands. Then the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has just your thing.
The Discovery Center will offer a Kayaker camp for students in grades 5 -8, from July 22 - 25.
The camp will be held at La Framboise Island from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily.
There is a limit of 12 participants, and there is a fee for participating, $60 per student for non-members, $52 for members.
In this camp you will learn basic water survival skills while becoming a kayaking expert. While out on the river, campers will observe the nature and wildlife above and below the water surface, test the water quality of the river, and do some citizen science activities with the NASA Globe observer.
For more information or to register, visit the event page on the South Dakota Discovery Center website: https://sd-discovery.org/event-3373249
