The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team saw action on Friday at the O’Gorman Invitational in Sioux Falls. Action was held in the Class AA, Class A and Open categories.
Sophomore Lily Sanchez led the Govs girls by tying for second place in the girls open high jump. Junior Addison Cumbow placed third in the girls 100 meter hurdles, while junior Josh Strand placed third in the boys 400 meter dash. Sophomore Lincoln Kienholz placed first in the boys open high jump and open long jump.
The Govs will next see action at the Al Sahli Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.