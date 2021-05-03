Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, seen here in action at the American Legion Relays in Pierre, placed first in the long jump and high jump at the O'Gorman Invitational in Sioux Falls.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team saw action on Friday at the O’Gorman Invitational in Sioux Falls. Action was held in the Class AA, Class A and Open categories.

Sophomore Lily Sanchez led the Govs girls by tying for second place in the girls open high jump. Junior Addison Cumbow placed third in the girls 100 meter hurdles, while junior Josh Strand placed third in the boys 400 meter dash. Sophomore Lincoln Kienholz placed first in the boys open high jump and open long jump.

The Govs will next see action at the Al Sahli Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

