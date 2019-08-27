Two men and a woman were killed and two small boys injured in a head-on crash just west of Sioux Falls on Saturday in which one of the vehicles caught on fire, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan in Pierre who released their names on Tuesday.
Alyssa Skogen, 39, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe — a compact hatchback wagon — east on state Highway 42 between 466th Avenue and 467th Avenue about 12:55 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 when the Vibe crossed the center line of the two-lane highway, Mangan said in a news release.
The Vibe collided with a westbound 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Fredrico San Miguel, 44.
The pickup caught fire shortly after the crash.
Skogen and San Miguel and his passenger, David Keiffer, 57, died at the scene.
Two boys, 10 and 5, riding in the Vibe were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said.
The three in the Vibe were wearing seat belts. Whether the men in the pickup were wearing seat belts is under investigation.
All five people were from Sioux Falls.
That part of Highway 42, just a half mile from city limits where turns into West 12th Street in the city, was closed for a time after the crash.
