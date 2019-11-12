Kimberly Lynn Rich’s past keeps getting larger, maybe heavier, like the shackles she’s wearing again in the Hughes County Jail and in the county courthouse where Tuesday she pleaded not guilty to new charges of not showing up to deal with old charges.
Rich, 54, was on the lam for more than two months before being picked up Oct. 24 in Hughes County on an arrest warrant issued in August by state Judge Bridget Mayer after Rich had missed court hearings on meth and theft charges from alleged crimes last year and early this year in Pierre.
Judge John Brown told Rich in April this year that she faced a raft of felony charges that could mean a century in prison, not only because of her alleged crimes since early 2018 but also because her long criminal past means any new sentence will be “enhanced” a lot because she’s labeled a “habitual offender.”
Judge Brown this spring, shortly before he retired, gave Rich an unusually long leash while she would await trial, after she pleaded not guilty to many charges at the side of her long-time attorney, Tara Adamski of Pierre.
Brown released Rich into the custody of an old friend, Clark Blake, who has several business interests near Belle Fourche, including a restaurant/bar and a farm/ranch. Blake told Brown that Rich was a good worker who could do most anything and he would keep her busy and away from drugs and alcohol.
Brown told Rich in court he knew Blake and figured Blake would keep a close eye on Rich.
Blake told the Capital Journal at the time that he was an old family friend of Rich and said she was a talented and hard worker who had spent much of her adult life behind bars because she couldn’t stay away from illegal drugs, mainly meth. Rich has been in the state prison and in the Hughes County Jail and other county jails around the state.
Blake brought Rich the 200-plus miles back to Pierre for court hearings this summer, where she faced questions about rumors she was serving alcohol in the Blake’s establishment, against the terms of her pre-trial release.
She denied it and said she wouldn’t handle any booze. But soon she was arrested near Belle Fourche, high and angry, and jailed to face charges in Butte County of stealing a vehicle and using drugs, including meth.
She was released shortly after her arrest in Butte County and then didn’t show up for court hearings there or in Pierre in August and Judge Mayer put out a warrant for her at the request of Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond.
Since mid-August, not much was known publicly about Rich’s whereabouts until her arrest Oct. 24 in Pierre.
Hammond quickly filed new charges alleging she had failed to appear on the previous charges
On Tuesday she made her first court appearance on those new charges.
Adamski said Rich would plead not guilty to the new charges, which she did. Judge Mayer explained to Rich that prosecutor Hammond had again filed a “Part Two,” addendum, citing five previous felony convictions from several places across the state over several years, for treating Rich as a serious habitual offender. Which would mean the new charges of failing to appear, often not treated as a serious crime and carrying a statutory maximum sentence of two years, would be treated at any sentencing as a felony worthy of up to 10 years in prison, Mayer said.
Maybe not so much time in light of the more than 100 years in possible prison time Rich already faces on previous charges.
Mayer set Rich’s next pre-trial appearance for Nov. 26 which is slated to be a “status” hearing by which time Adamski said an agreement might be forged with the prosecutor to handle the many felony charges against Rich in one package deal.
Adamski has represented Rich for a decade or more in criminal court. But Rich will need to get a new attorney because Adamski is slated to begin work in less than a month at her new position as magistrate judge in the state’s Sixth Circuit based in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.