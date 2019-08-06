Kirk David Barth, 63
Gone but never forgotten, Kirk David Barth left this world and a lot of good buddies on July 31, 2019. Born to Patricia and Al Barth on April 3, 1956 in Williston, ND, Kirk grew up with his six brothers and sisters in Jamestown and has been a life-long resident of Pierre since 1969. With a big heart and a kind soul, he loved his family a lot. He was a devoted husband and father to his beloved Jodi (Heyd) and their two children, Aaron and Trent.
Always the Big Dog, Kirk liked to hunt and fish, he loved the Packers and Yankees, and he played a darn good game of cribbage. His extraordinary finely detailed line drawings are a legacy to his talent as an artist and craftsman.
Kirk always brought smiles and lots of laughs to any gathering. His quick wit and always amicable spirit made him the Tigger of the family and a bright star to all who knew him. Loved by all, he will be sorely missed.
As for those of us he left behind, we will see him at Lambeau Field decked out in Packer green and gold. He will be there when Aaron Rodgers squares off against the Vikings. He’ll be in right field in Yankee stadium laughing at the Red Sox. We will celebrate Kirk by raising a Bud and yelling “Go Pack Go”! And we will hear him saying, “here you are and there you go … carry on!!”
Go in peace, Kirk, and thanks for being you.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Al , his mother, Patricia, Jodi’s brother Kim and father Darwin Heyd, his best friend and brother David, and his beloved dog Taya. He is survived by the love of his life, Jodi, his two children, Aaron and Trent, his brothers Rory (Karn) and Mark (Mary), his sisters, Pam, Toni (Greg) and Mary, four grandchildren Kennadi, Monroe, Rykar and Lynnken, Carmen and Dana Heyd, May and Stephanie Heyd, and lots of nieces and nephews.
A memorial/prayer service will be held in Pierre on August 31 from 3-5 at the Ramkota Inn.
