Holding only one major fundraiser since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club is gearing up for a busy schedule to benefit the community, particularly kids.
The group emphasized their community goals during a local awards and installation banquet on Sept. 20.
In his 2021-2022 President’s Address, Kody Kyriss said one of his primary goals is to get traditional fundraisers like the pancake feed, kids’ movie night and concerts back.
But it would take active member participation and depends on future trends with COVID-19. Kyriss would like the club to be even more involved with the area. And he encouraged current members to recruit new people and be active in club and community projects.
“Kiwanis offers the opportunity to gather as members of our communities and decide how we are going to raise money,” Kyriss said. “What’s great is just coming together, helping the kids of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, to give back to the community.”
Despite the pandemic, the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club still accomplished much. Members had to change their meetings to the First United Methodist Church. Then, after the vaccine became available, members resumed in-person gatherings at the meeting room in Perkins.
Members also continued volunteering to ring bells at Walmart, serving Community Banquet meals, awarding scholarships and delivering Meals on Wheels — including gift bags.
Kiwanians racked up 1,100 community service hours between club activities and volunteering, according to the Year in Review. And there were likely more hours that went unreported.
The pandemic’s disruption led to members holding only one fundraiser — the July 16 golf tournament. But it was a success.
The fundraiser pulled in a record $7,556. With the raised funds and on-hand reserves, the club made more than $18,000 in donations back to the community, including a $9,230 award in post-secondary scholarships.
With 48 members, the club ranks fifth out of 127 clubs in the district for net growth — six members. There are 127 clubs in the Minnesota-Dakotas District, with 23 clubs located in South Dakota.
Kyriss said the annual Kiwanian of the Year award goes to the person who goes above and beyond.
“This year’s winner stood out in this COVID-plagued year,” Kyriss said about Bob Gill, this year’s winner. “He can often be heard playing his guitar at the Methodist Church and elsewhere. He led the club’s effort in staging a golf tournament that raised a record $7,556. And when we needed someone to step in and serve as our vice-president in the coming year, he once again answered the call.”
Jeff Mammenga, club secretary, also praised the organization and Gill.
“Bob just joined our club in 2019 and immediately became an active and involved member…. That’s what we hope all new members do. You get out of it what you put into it. Gill led the organization in its annual golf tournament, which earned a record amount to give back to the communities in a year when we didn’t have other fundraisers.”
Gill had been looking for a special group of people to join.
“I was looking for an organization that helps out kids,” he said. “I was a teacher for 26 years and still substitute at the high school. Kiwanis is heavily involved with students.”
The club began in Pierre in January 1922, and Mammenga said the group is planning a community celebration to ring in the 100th anniversary.
Times have changed since the club’s founding nearly 100 years ago. In 1922, the club had 90 people during its early membership, with a 75-95 percent attendance rate during the first 20 years. And the majority of members were in their late 20s, making them a young and dynamic group.
Kyriss noted some members are celebrating their own anniversary milestones with the club as well.
The club acknowledged three members — Bob Clark, Dave Ortbahn and Kevin Tveidt — who reached their 30-year anniversaries during the awards. And Jim Hansen joined in 1968, racking up an impressive 53 years with Kiwanis — the group’s longest attending member. Hansen slightly edged out Charlie Thompson for the title, who joined in 1969.
It’s hard to miss the club’s impact on the Fort Pierre and Pierre area, which the club officially changed its name to include both communities in 2012.
In 1922 and 1923, the club built the Pierre swimming pool, replacing the water tank used for swimming at the old gas plant on Ree Street. The club used volunteer labor to build forms and pour concrete.
The club was also behind the predecessor to Oahe Days — Days of ‘81. The event included a parade, bullfight, melodrama, polo match and staged Company C battle in Civil War uniforms at Hilgers Gulch.
