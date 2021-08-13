Pierre’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 2686 is successfully recovering from a pandemic-caused altering of its activities.
Grand Knight Al Arendt said COVID-19 had left the organization trying to pick itself off of the ground.
“It’s been tough to get people back into the swing of things,” Arendt said.
The council is hoping to start up bingo again, as well as its free-will breakfasts. Both are social events as well as fundraisers that support community activities. The monthly Sunday breakfasts are held September through May after Mass at the Catholic church.
The raised money goes to 10-14 scholarships per year to graduating seniors. Scott Bollinger, former Grand Knight and now Trustee 1st Year, figured the local Knights gave out around $125,000 to $150,000 in scholarships during the last 25 years or so.
Arendt thinks the local Knights council has been around for at least 70 years.
This year, cautious with pandemic concerns, the council still holds its monthly meetings each second Thursday. Its membership, activities and its community-benefit activities are still holding strong.
Arendt estimated membership is currently at about 168 current members, plus life members, for an overall total around the low-190s.
“I would say almost every month there is some kind of a function where we do our fraternal thing,” Arendt said.
Last Sunday, they had a picnic for their members and families, with others able to attend.
“Typically, the KC picnic is done in recognition of Knights of Columbus family week, so we invite families, we invite widows of former KC, we invite our local clergy to attend,” Bollinger said. “It’s really a chance for our families to participate with their spouses.”
The annual free-will Tootsie Roll drive raises funds for the South Dakota Guardianship Program, which benefits people with intellectual disabilities. The fundraiser has been operating for about 30-40 years.
“It’s a long-time thing. It’s a big deal,” Bollinger said. “It’s been very rewarding the last three years — kind of a concentration on how you do fundraising. If you get enough people to participate to make it worthwhile, if you can get the right numbers and you can cover more slots, you can raise a lot more money.”
Another fundraiser to help the non-profit Guardianship program is the Golf For Guardianship Cards program, where golfers in South Dakota can save costs on 76 courses across the state by purchasing a $20 Golf for Guardianship card and playing a free nine-hole round or 50 percent off an 18-hole round at participating courses. Other charities that receive KC donations of money and time are the Special Olympics of Pierre, Oahe Inc. and Feeding South Dakota.
KC volunteers also periodically clean up Calvary Cemetery.
“Kind of neat to go up there and see the old headstones. I’ve never been a big cemetery person, but you get to start to know who is there,” Bollinger said. “We could go on and on, but there’s numerous little things that are done. One of our members, out of his own pocket, gives (filled) flower pots for widows on Mothers’ Day. Each of us takes out four to five of them. It’s pretty warming to walk up to some very geriatric woman and give her that. They are very thankful.”
Though its activities benefit the community and offer what often becomes enjoyment for the volunteers, the KC’s council earned a rewarded status in South Dakota.
“The Tootsie Roll thing — we’ve won some awards there,” Arendt said.
The Knights of Columbus’ Tootsie Roll drive in October of 2019 raised more than $5,000. As one of the most popular and successful programs conducted by the Knights throughout the nation, the local Pierre Knights collected donations at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, at local stores and state office buildings. In appreciation of each donation, they offer the donor a Tootsie Roll. The public’s contributions are all given to various local organizations. In 2019, the raised funds went to the South Dakota Guardianship Program, the Vista Program and the South Dakota Special Olympics.
“Two years ago, we won STAR Council, the highest award we can get at the state level,” Bollinger said. “We get the Columbian award pretty regularly, and that’s for completing all the paperwork and fraternals.”
Individual people and families are also honored for their volunteerism and community service.
“Several people have won Knight of the Year, statewide — Galen Jordre approximately 2-3 years ago,” Arendt said. “Our Family of the Year, statewide, was won by Don Rounds — Mike Rounds’ father — 5-6 years ago. We’ve had a number of our members be the state deputy, the highest position you can have, and several of us have been state officers over the years.”
According to the KC’s June 2019 newsletter “South Dakota Crusader,” Jordre was honored with the Knight of the Year Award at the 115th State Convention, held in Rapid City that year.
Also, that same year, Pierre’s KC Council earned the Founder’s Award. And, Fort Pierre’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 6117 was honored as a 2017-18 Star Council. Tom LeFaive is Fort Pierre’s past Grand Knight.
After winning an application bid this year, the Pierre KC will host the annual state convention in 2026.
Knights councils often work, volunteer and attend social events with each other despite having their own members and locations.
“We collaborate with the Fort Pierre Council. We have gotten together with the widows’ Christmas party and dinners with spouses. We have done the Hoop Shoot jointly,” Bollinger said.
The annual free throw competition is a fun event for young people ages nine to 14.
Joint events emphasize family and fit in with the KC four pillars of unity, fraternity, charity and patriotism.
“There is a really huge emphasis on family in our organization. At the international convention, everybody brings their spouse. The Christmas party, usually in January, and where widows are always invited, is almost always at the Fort Pierre hall — tradition. It’s quite a big deal — 50-60-70 people are there,” Arendt said. “We try not to make it a competition. It’s a joint Pierre and Fort Pierre (event).”
The Knights, as are many fraternal organizations, are adjusting to the difficulties of the pandemic.
LeFaive said the Fort Pierre KC has at least 70 members on the books.
“I think COVID has hit most organizations, but we are catching back up,” he said. “We are really looking forward to getting back in the saddle again. The KC core is there, and it will come around again. We’ve got a good group of guys in Fort Pierre and Pierre — we get a lot done.”
The Knights are also adjusting to changing generational preferences.
“Uniforms used to be a big deal, but the Supreme Council has deemed that, and they’re right, it is one of the things that turns off the younger people,” Bollinger said. “So we now are reduced to wearing just a suit. They have downgraded that. They have downgraded the secrecy of the initiations and they are trying to make it more hospitable. The regalia was done for the pinnacle of the degree work on the road to knighthood as you move up the ladder. The fourth degree is what I consider more patriotic — show up for parades and other events.”
The regalia, which sometimes included a sword, is often done for fourth-degree ceremonies.
People join the Knights through an application process. The local priest views the application to ensure the applicant is a practicing Catholic. The applicants go through the council itself, then the traditional initiation and after, they become a Knight.
Degrees one through three represent Unity, Fraternity and Charity. The fourth pillar is about patriotism.
A new member exemplification ceremony is on Aug. 14, following 5 p.m. Mass at the Ss Peter & Paul Church. The exemplification is open to family members, friends, and anyone interested in learning more about the Knights of Columbus and their guiding principles.
Arendt said the KC had increased its worldwide numbers substantially in the last few years, especially in Polish, French and Philippine membership. He said the Knights’ real purpose is to support the holy mother church, the catholic faith, local priests, the Pierre church’s grade school and the community.
The Knights of Columbus began in 1903 in South Dakota and now has more than 80 councils with more than 8,000 members.
Arendt had to run for a contested seat to be one of the South Dakota representatives at the two-day Knights of Columbus International Convention on Aug. 3-4. COVID caused this year’s convention to be partially virtual, with representatives meeting in Denver, Colorado.
The South Dakota representatives met in the Terra Sancta Retreat Center near Rapid City. State Deputy Scott Cunningham, Father Ron Garry and approximately seven other attendees from South Dakota joined Arendt.
“It’s extremely faith-based, with four Masses in two days,” Arendt said. He said that a necrology service was held as part of the convention honoring each Knight who had passed away in the previous year.
