The South Dakota Arts Council purchased $20,000 worth of art as part of a 13-piece addition to the Art for State Building program, including selections from two local artists.
The council purchased a print, “Cowboy a Buffalo Roundup,” by Pierre’s Randall Royer at $450, and a gelatin silver print, “Wedding Dress Burial,” by Fort Pierre’s Jill Kokesh at $800. The Arts Council works from a dozen South Dakota artists who were selected from a pool of 54 applicants statewide.
“We were thrilled that so many talented S.D. artists answered the call to provide art, giving us the opportunity to support their small businesses,” Executive Director Patrick Baker said. “The variety of artwork is impressive, and I hope people will visit to see the collection in person, and fully appreciate the depth of talent represented.”
The selection committee — a visual arts professional, Arts Council member and a building and an agency representative — reviewed the proposals. The selection committee included a fifth person from the building site’s community. In Pierre, Mayor Steve Harding appointed local watercolor artist Janet Judson.
The committee based its artwork selection on the work’s quality and relevance to the state’s environment, history, heritage or culture. The committee also based its selection on professional experience of the arts, permanence and safety — as required for public artworks.
The 2008 creation of the Art for State Buildings program was intended to showcase South Dakota artists’ work and create a permanent state art collection for display in publicly accessible parts of government buildings in the capital city. Patrick Baker and Sarah Carlson co-manage the program.
The collection and locations are on the Art Council’s website — artscouncil.sd.us. — with 84 previous visual art pieces listed. Three of the pieces are sculptures. The public can find much of the collection in the Capitol and Governor’s Residence, though the art is scattered throughout Pierre and occasionally rotated. But the state hasn’t determined the exact placement for the new pieces yet.
“We work to get artwork out to publicly accessible areas of state buildings,” SDAC Deputy Director Rebecca Cruse said. “We also move pieces around. Our website is updated to help viewers find the artwork. The location is listed there as well. Installation is in July and decisions about placement for new pieces, as well as some that will be moved, are still being made. That document will be updated after that.”
In 2007, then Gov. Mike Rounds recommended the State Legislature fund the Art for State Buildings program at an annual $20,000 budget to purchase artwork — creating the state’s collection.
But it was a donation by South Dakota artists that got the program its running start.
Sculptor and former South Dakotans for the Arts president Dale C. Lamphere launched the donation idea and found four more artists to join him in donating their work. But the group told state officials their artwork would only be given if the legislature appropriated an equal amount on an ongoing basis.
And in January 2008, the state accepted their artwork at a Pierre Cultural Heritage Center reception.
“Artists submit their purchase proposals in response to a call to artists. Students are not eligible for SDAC funding or the Art for State Buildings program,” Carlson said. “Outside of that, artists are artists. We don’t make definitions for them or expect them to define themselves to us. Our goal is to build an art collection for people to view and appreciate the work of South Dakota artists, and also to support the arts businesses in our state by paying artists for the work they do.”
Cruse said artists set the price for their work. She added the cost is only a factor in the sense that there is a budget limit available to purchase art with, but the panel can spend up to that amount.
With time the collection’s value changes. And those changes makes it difficult to put a single dollar value on the combined works.
“We can’t give you a value of the collection because art appreciates — and possibly depreciates if damaged. Since we’ve been accumulating work since 2007, we would need to bring in a certified appraiser to determine the value of the artwork,” Cruse said.
Years ago, an art conservation specialist suggested preventative measures for the long-term health of the collection, including keeping pieces out of ultraviolet light and away from possible water damage.
