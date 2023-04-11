A former South Dakota State Senate candidate was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of incest Tuesday morning.
Joel Matthew Koskan, 44, of Wood, was remanded to the custody of the Mellette County Sheriff to begin his prison sentence following Tuesday's sentencing at the Hughes County Courthouse.
Sixth Circuit Judge Margo Northrup sentenced him to the maximum five years in the penitentiary for sexual penetration and the maximum five years in the penitentiary for fellatio. He was also fined $10,000 on each count.
The two incest charges stem from incidents that occurred between April 2, 2022, and April 16, 2022, involving Koskan's adoptive daughter.
During the arraignment and sentencing hearing, the 20-year-old victim spoke to the court, saying that the abuse has been going on for too long and it's been very hard on her.
She stated that what she wants is what's right. "This wasn't my fault," the victim stated.
"What he did is going to stay with me for life too," she said.
Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema said that for the victim, it's been a long and arduous process in disclosing the abuse to authorities.
Koskan and members of his family tried to convince the victim not to cooperate with authorities, with Koskan even reporting the vehicle he had given the victim to use while attending school as stolen after she had reported the abuse to authorities.
Koskan's defense attorney, Clint Sargent, told Northrup how his client was there to take responsibility for his actions and begin the healing process for his family.
Sargent said based on his client's psychosexual evaluation, Koskan would be a good candidate for outpatient treatment and community supervision.
Northrup disagreed.
During sentencing, Northrup addressed the victim, noting that she's always disliked the term "victim" in these cases.
Northrup told the young woman that she's proud of the fact that she's had the courage to speak up and put a stop to the abuse.
Koskan was charged with and pleaded not guilty to child abuse last November following allegations that he had a relationship with a minor over the course of several years.
During that time, Koskan was running as the Republican candidate for the State Senate seat in District 26, which he lost to Sen. Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission).
