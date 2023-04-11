Joel Koskan
Joel Koskan is taken into custody in the Hughes County Courthouse after being sentenced to ten years in prison. 

 By Shannon Marvel smarvel@capjournal.com

A former South Dakota State Senate candidate was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of incest Tuesday morning.

Joel Matthew Koskan, 44, of Wood, was remanded to the custody of the Mellette County Sheriff to begin his prison sentence following Tuesday's sentencing at the Hughes County Courthouse.

