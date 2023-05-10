Kris' Glam Closet owners Kris and Kevin Bowen are going the extra mile to help their fellow small business owners.
The business offers vendors in the area spaces in the back of their shop at 308 S. Pierre St. a place to sell their products every Saturday. They do so free of charge.
"We originally started out as vendors in 2017, so we've always been in the vendor world. It's hard. There aren't always a lot of places to go. It just worked out perfectly that we had the spaces in the back," Kris Bowen said. "We thought, we need to give other businesses the opportunity to have a place to sell as well. Our biggest thing is we support all small businesses in the area. we wanted give them a place to come in a rent on a Saturday. So we just rent them out by Saturdays."
The boutique, which officially opened shop on April 1, held a grand opening last weekend.
"I've been in retail for over 30 years. We started out with just accessories. We just added to it," Bowen said. "There are not many boutiques in town and nota lot of places for women, men or children to shop. So that's kind of why we got into it. We do have a small kids collection which we are expanding more due to great feedback. We just wanted see how it would go and people have asked for more. So we'll start working on that," she said.
Bowen said her goal is for people to feel confident in what they're wearing and to give customers a genuine experience when shopping.
"Customer service is our top priority," Bowen said.
Kris' Glam Closet is open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.