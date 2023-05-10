Kris' Glam Closet

Kris' Glam Closet held a grand opening last Friday in downtown Pierre. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

Kris' Glam Closet owners Kris and Kevin Bowen are going the extra mile to help their fellow small business owners. 

The business offers vendors in the area spaces in the back of their shop at 308 S. Pierre St. a place to sell their products every Saturday. They do so free of charge.

