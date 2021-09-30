More than anything, Rob Krogstad wants you to know that what he grows is medicine.
"Since it's a medicine, I see people having availability to safe, clean, medicine," Krogstad said. "It's been a medicine for 8,000 years, we have documentation of it being medicine for 8,000 years. There's multiple human clinical trials every month in our country proving that it's safe and effective as a medicine, especially for children since the side effects are very, very, very mild. So that's what I'm hoping, to help people."
Krogstad, who grew up in Pierre, graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1987 and moved to Alaska after three years in the military. Alaska, he says, is where his growing career took off in his approximately two decades as a resident of the Land of the Midnight Sun.
Alaska decriminalized marijuana in the 1970s, making it a "big" part of the state's culture, Krogstad said.
"I spent a year in Colorado growing, too, but now I'm back here," he said.
Here, central South Dakota jurisdictions spent August and September scrambling to get their own rules related to medical marijuana businesses together prior to the October deadline for the South Dakota Department of Health to promulgate its rules for medical marijuana.
To that end, the Pierre City Commission voted Aug. 31 to allow all four types of cannabis facilities — cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing and testing — to set up shop in the city industrial park, light industrial or heavy industrial districts, while dispensaries and testing facilities can set up in the central and local business districts. However, no medical marijuana establishments of any kind are permitted within 1,000 feet of a public or private school within Pierre city limits under Ordinance 1836.
But Fort Pierre, where Krogstad lives, is where he has plans to capitalize on Initiated Measure 26, the 2020 voter initiative to legalize medical cannabis in South Dakota that passed with nearly 70 percent of the vote.
On Sept. 7, the Fort Pierre City Council voted to approve Ordinances 1053 and 1054, under which the city will allow three dispensaries -- originally just one in prior drafts -- and three cannabis manufacturing and cultivating facilities to operate within city limits as long as they exist “in conjunction” with dispensaries. The number for both manufacturing and cultivating facilities was previously zero, and the city still will not allow any testing facilities within city limits.
Obviously a dispensary won't spring up overnight when the DOH's October deadline rolls around -- Krogstad estimated he'll need 6-8 months to grow his product for sale -- but even by that point, Krogstad will be well known to Fort Pierre officials. He played a significant role in informing the Fort Pierre City Council about the ins and outs of grow operations in multiple meetings that preceded the passage of Ordinances 1053 and 1054, possibly leading them to agree to manufacturing and cultivating facilities in city limits working in conjunction with dispensaries.
"To inform the council, yes, to just inform them," Krogstad said of the role he saw for himself in those August and September meetings. "I didn't want to work with the state, I didn't think I'd have any say. And since the municipalities will be in charge of a lot of the regulations... I wanted to work with the city rather than state."
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal that Krogstad and others who attended the council meetings to inform members of the finer points of medical marijuana and its business side were key to the city's decision making.
"The kind of information he and some of the others provided was really helpful to us, because I don't think that it's any secret that we weren't well-informed on that industry, and to have someone that knowledgeable was very helpful to us," Hanson said. "I think all of us understood that we had to take some action. But having more information certainly help to guide us in making the decision."
The experience Krogstad gained by getting back into growing in his time in Colorado should be important in his South Dakota operation going forward.
"I grew for a couple medical patients there that couldn't work in their own garden," Krogstad said. "So I worked in their gardens just to get back into it, get my feet wet again. Now I'm back here and ready to go."
He said he's "very proud" to be able to, at least when the day rolls around that his operation can open in Fort Pierre, play the role of medicine man for central South Dakota.
"I believe in the plant," Krogstad said. "I believe that it's a safe, effective medicine, it's been proven a safe, effective medicine, and I'd like to help people with that."
