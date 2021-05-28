Pierre T.F. Riggs athletic director Brian Moser announced on Wednesday afternoon the hiring of Brianna Kusler as the head boys basketball coach for the Govs. Kusler will become the first female head boys basketball coach in Class AA history.
Kusler was the sophomore coach for the Govs during the 2020-21 season. Before that, Kusler scored 1,129 points at Northern State University in her hometown of Aberdeen. Kusler’s 332 assists put her in fifth place in NSU history, while her 124 steals put her in ninth place. Kusler was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team her final two years. Prior to her time at NSU, Kusler was a standout athlete at Aberdeen Central. She led the Golden Eagles to a State Volleyball and Basketball title her senior year. Kusler was also named Miss Volleyball and Miss Basketball during that time.
Moser told the Capital Journal that Kusler has been a valuable asset to the program for the past year.
“She’s displayed the passion and ability to guide our team,” Moser said. “She has great leadership abilities along with a strong background in the overall skill development of players. We look forward to starting our journey with Coach Kusler over the summer and into the fall.”
Kusler replaces Terry Becker, who has led the Govs to 201 wins the past 17 seasons, and a 2013 Class AA State Championship. Last season’s squad went 7-13, improving on their one win from a season prior. The Govs graduated four seniors, but they return All-State guard Lincoln Kienholz, as well as Jackson Edman and Matthew Hanson, who made good contributions to the team last season.
When not coaching basketball, Kusler can be found at the head of Kusler Klinics, which helps give athletes throughout South Dakota the opportunity to learn and grow on and off the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.