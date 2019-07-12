The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation was recently awarded a $1.2 million State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The intent of the grant is to increase the number of new apprentices in the state over the next three years. Funding will also be available to businesses to help assist in new program development.
“The apprenticeship training model combines work-based learning with related classroom instruction using the highest industry standards,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
The grant will provide businesses a financial incentive when hiring a new apprentice to offset the upfront cost of training. Key industries of focus include healthcare, manufacturing, accommodation and food service, and computer science/information technology.
“Registered Apprenticeships are a viable opportunity to quickly and effectively close skills and training gaps, resulting in more workers employed in high-skill, high-wage jobs,” said Secretary Hultman.
The U.S. DOL awarded a total of $183.8 million to states to support the diversification of apprenticeship programs nationwide. To learn more about Registered Apprenticeships in South Dakota, visitwww.StartTodaySD.com.
