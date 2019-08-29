The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) was recently awarded a $1.2 million State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Funding will be used to increase the number of Registered Apprenticeships in South Dakota. Businesses may apply for up to a maximum of $20,000 in funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program.

“Apprenticeships give people opportunities to experience new jobs and expand the workforce in our high-demand career fields,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These dollars will help us expand our apprenticeship programs in South Dakota.”

Priority will be given to programs offering training in information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, business services, hospitality, utilities and agriculture. Programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24 and individuals with disabilities will also be given priority.

“Through these efforts, we intend to increase the Registered Apprenticeship program opportunities for South Dakota residents,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We have a pool of untapped workers ready to learn new skills, and now is a great time for businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

A letter of intent must be submitted by Sept. 30, 2019. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 18, 2019. To download the application, instructions and key factor incentives, visit StartTodaySD.com.

