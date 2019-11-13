The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is providing $370,000 in incentive funding to help businesses and organizations expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota.

Businesses could each apply for up to a maximum of $20,000 in funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program. Programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient people, youth ages 16-24 and people with disabilities were given priority. For more information on apprenticeships, visit StartTodaySD.com.

“Registered Apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to build a quality workforce with the exact skills they need to fill their openings,” said Marcia Hultman, state DLR Secretary. “We have a pool of untapped workers ready to learn new skills, and this will expand training opportunities, especially in rural communities.”

Incentive funding recipients, occupations and funding award include:

Aberdeen: 3M — machine operator; Allevity — family entertainment center manager; Banner Engineering (and Huron) — electrical and electronic equipment assemblers.

Deadwood: Mind Blown Studio — hot glass gaffer.

Dell Rapids: Dell Rapids Veterinary — veterinary lab animal technician.

Huron: Huron Regional Medical Center — respiratory therapist ($10,000).

Madison: S.D. Funeral Directors Association — funeral director.

Midland: A to Z Technology — animal care specialist.

Mitchell: AKG — welder and CNC operator; Mabee Eye Clinic — paraoptometric technician.

Rapid City: Black Hills Works — direct support professional; Hot Rod Institute — automotive restoration technician; Lester Robbins — concrete construction form setter; TelNet PC — computer bench technician.

Sioux Falls: Claims Associates — claims adjuster; Howe Inc. — mechatronics aHVAC technicians ($10,000).

Spearfish: Foltz and Sons — electrician and HVAC technician.

Sturgis: The Kitchen at Bear Butte Gardens — commercial kitchen manager.

Vermillion: Masaba — manufacturing assembly electrician.

Watertown & Huron: Lake Area Technical Institute and Terex — field services technician and shop services technician ($10,000)

A presentation by Secretary Hultman, signing ceremony and orientation is set for Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. CST in Pierre at the Chamber of Commerce.

