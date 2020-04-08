The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has outlined the benefits of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.
You cannot quit your job and draw these benefits. If you refuse to return to work without a documented medical note consistent with the Families First Act, you will be disqualified from ALL benefits, including the $600 payment. If your employer receives a loan under the PayCheck Protection Act and places you back on the payroll, full time, you will no longer be eligible for unemployment or FPUC benefits.
This act provides unemployment benefits for the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, gig economy workers (specific period of time jobs), those who have exhausted other unemployment insurance benefits, and those who may not have sufficient work history to qualify for a regular state claim.
The CARES Act also includes eligibility for those receiving unemployment insurance benefits in any amount to be paid an additional $600 weekly benefit.
Payments will be issued as soon as administratively feasible and paid retroactively to eligible individuals.
The CARES Act provides the following unemployment insurance benefit programs:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) - provides individuals with an additional $600 per week who are collecting regular Unemployment Compensation (UC). Claimants do not need to request this payment.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
- Extended Benefits (EB).
- Trade Readjustment Act (TRA).
- Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
The last week a claimant can be compensated on this benefit is the week ending July 25. The DLR's goal is to issue payments to those who are eligible as soon as administratively feasible.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance PUA gives up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, as well as to people working part-time, or who otherwise would not qualify for regular UC or EB under state or federal law or PEUC.
A claimant can be compensated with this benefit beginning Feb. 2, 2020, or the first week a claimant was unable to work as a result of COVID-19, whichever date is later. The last week this benefit is payable is the week ending Dec. 26, 2020. This benefit also applies to anyone who has exhausted all unemployment insurance payment options at the state or federal level, including the PEUC program.
PUA claims cannot be taken yet; DLR is creating the application. Claims can be backdated if the individual meets the eligibility requirements under PUA.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation The PEUC program provides up to 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to people who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits under state or federal law or have no rights to regular unemployment benefits. The last payable week a claimant can be compensated on this benefit is the week ending Dec. 26.
Paycheck Protection Program PPP gives a loan to businesses with fewer than 500 employees to keep their workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration will forgive these loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and the loan is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. Employees of these businesses who are recalled to work (or are being paid full-time pay and benefits) are not eligible for unemployment benefits, and if they have a current claim, they should update their claim appropriately to reflect the day they were no longer eligible for unemployment benefits.
No unemployment benefits of any kind are available to employees who quit their job, refuse to return to work or refuse to receive full-time pay. Attempts to collect payments after quitting a job could be viewed as fraudulent and will be further investigated with a possibility of fines or confinement and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid.
