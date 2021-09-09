Fort Pierre and Pierre membership-based community organizations are holding their own with volunteerism despite diminishing new memberships. But some members found local communities could suffer if new recruitment struggles continue.
Pierre’s Isaak Walton League Manager Marty Nowak said membership seems to be skipping a generation, with busy parents often not joining their rolls.
“Our membership is about the same as it always has been, but we are getting a lot of the older generation and not as much of the younger generation,” he said. “There’s just so much you can be involved in. I think it is just that the younger generation is a lot busier than they used to be. Now the parents are involved in football, soccer, hockey — the older generation had some activities but not like that.”
Nowak added that while parents may be busy, the group does have plenty of kids involved.
“With our trapshooting, we are lacking the 20- to 40-year-old generation, pretty slim for us. We have younger ones — because of BB-guns, trapshooting, archery and high school trapshooting — we are good in that area,” Nowak said. “We are getting a lot more youth, so we are working on the younger generation, and hopefully, they will come back and help us out in the other programs.”
Nowak also sees less volunteerism with younger generations as a potential problem, and he doesn’t see it as something limited to only here.
“And I think the younger generation doesn’t volunteer as much,” he said. “Not only our local programs but the nation — life is getting a lot of the older generation and not as much of the younger generation. I was a volunteer in the fire department for 30 years. We had a waiting list when I first joined, and there is no waiting anymore.”
Pierre’s American Legion Post 8 administrator Michael Wells found their membership numbers are going down as time goes by.
“Our membership has slowly gone down, not drastic, but going down — I’d say probably around 350-375,” he said about the group’s current membership numbers. “We were in the 400s 10 years ago. The older generation — Second World War and Korean War and Vietnam — are passing on. The younger ones — 1980s-on, Panama, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, etc. — have not come in to see what the American Legion can do for them.”
Sandra Kangas heads up the Pierre Senior Center and has been a member for about two years. She also found the center’s membership dropped, but she said volunteerism remained steady.
The same holds for Post 8, where Wells also found volunteerism remained steady.
“Our numbers are going down, but we still have a good group of people stepping up and volunteering,” he said. “They like to serve. We do a big fundraising drive for retired veterans’ homes, for clothing to be picked up and shipped off, model trains in the cabin for kids in the community. We’ve had a lot of people helping out in restoring the cabin.”
COVID impact
Pierre Area Referral Service Executive Director Corbin Jones said the coronavirus pandemic changed things, like how people can volunteer at the food pantry.
“The desire for volunteerism is there,” he said. “We’ve been going back and forth as far as COVID is concerned. The majority of volunteers we used to have are in that high-risk basis — older people. Our food pantry used to have volunteers daily… We used to have different organizations throughout Pierre help with the backpack program. Now, we use just one group every week. Some groups would bring 20 people. Now, we use the same group — the Problem-Solving Court — and often the same 10 people. We still have two to 20 people every day bringing us food items.”
And Jones said with the holidays around the corner, more help is wanted.
“Come Christmas time, we will need people ringing bells,” he said.
Past increases
South Dakota Masons Grand Master Jeff VanCuren looked back when membership increased but found new challenges as the current generation got older.
“I personally attribute that to the people coming back after seeing Masonry in Europe or just missing the brotherhood of Masons,” he said. “The regimes of Germany and Italy didn’t like what Masons were. We kind of became a secret society, but we are showing people we are still around.”
From around 2010 to 2015, South Dakota Masons saw another increase in their numbers.
“But our death rate is outpacing our new members,” VanCuren said. “We are losing members from that Greatest Generation. On average, 10-15 percent of our membership come to lodge. Here we get a lot of military personnel who have moved out of state or are snowbirds. In reality, it’s more like 20 percent of those who live here. Those are the ones doing all the volunteer work and the business work we have to do with the lodge.”
VanCuren found organizations have plenty of draw for new members, but small towns face unique difficulties. He added the Pierre and Fort Pierre lodges are separate despite meeting in the same lodge building in Pierre.
“There are a lot of volunteer organizations in the big cities, but the Masons and other organizations in small towns actually hold these small towns together,” he said. “The Pierre Lodge seems to be doing very well. Their membership seems to be on par with the rest of the state.”
VanCuren said the Masons teach and emphasize members to work with their communities. But he said the age factor is dwindling membership numbers.
“The average age of Masons in South Dakota is in the low 60s,” VanCuren said. “But some communities are starting to attract the younger generations — that camaraderie and sense of community is bigger than yourself. (Potential members) are looking for something, and maybe we are doing a better job of showing who we are. Because of our equality and our belief in God, we want to surround ourselves with good people to make ourselves better. But the small lodges are going to get smaller. As schools are combining, so are some lodges. The bigger communities, such as Pierre, will get bigger, but farm community lodges might go away.”
PAWS Animal Rescue Board President Jen Uecker said their organization isn’t seeing the membership increases they would like.
“We are almost solely run by people who want to get involved,” she said. “Our needs are greater because we are helping more animals.”
Uecker said PAWS has 30-35 active volunteers, about 45 active member families, 12-lifetime members — mostly couples — and seven volunteer board members.
“People’s lives are so busy it is hard to find dedicated volunteers. We are caring for animals around the clock, but nobody lives there,” Uecker said about the organization’s site.
Some gains
While most membership-based organizations experienced some lagging numbers, one group found some success.
Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 1813 Business Manager Marilyn Hoyt said their membership doubled from 300 to 600 people during the last four years.
“Maybe it’s because of the Queen of Hearts game — a game we play weekly that we started two years ago,” she said, adding that the first winner of the game won $28,000.
In the Queen of Hearts fundraiser, the winner gets 60 percent of the pot, while 25 percent starts the next game. The group donates the remaining 15 percent to nonprofit organizations.
Hoyt said the local Moose Lodge holds many fundraisers for medical reasons, such as people fighting cancer and other illnesses, helping them with medical expenses.
Hoyt found other incentives also contributed to increasing its membership.
“Pool and dart leagues might have something to do with it,” she said. “We do have good food and the best bartenders in town — what else can I tell you. We have bar Bingo on Sundays, and we serve food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.”
The lodge also holds monthly suppers for all its members with birthdays or membership anniversaries in that month. Hoyt said members could bring a non-member guest twice before they ask them to join.
Membership losses
Pierre Elks Lodge 1953 member Steve Wegman found that aging membership impacts the group’s overall numbers.
“Our membership has been going down,” he said. “The main reason is most of our membership is older — they die off. Like last year we lost nine members, and we are only 130. We have only one member in our group under 30.”
He added the group had 260 members 10 years ago — double the current membership.
“We lost between one and two generations asking them to be members. In the old days, moms or dads would ask the kids to join an organization,” Wegman said. “There’s more competition for the parents’ time. For instance, we have members who have children in their 20s and 30s, and they never introduced them to joining groups like the Elks.”
He said it had been a pattern with membership since the 1980s but added there isn’t a reason they shouldn’t have more members. But Wegman found they are happy being a nice, small group and said they’ve become an extended family over the years.
However, Wegman also found the community could suffer should these organizations continue to lose memberships or shutter their doors.
“There’s a cancer that’s slowly moving into the community — the lack of participation of people not joining the groups. As long as they join a group, it doesn’t matter,” Wegman said about the various organizations to choose from around the area. “We all each play an important part. If it wasn’t for the Kiwanis, there wouldn’t be a Pierre pool back in the 1920s. For many years the Elks ran the golf course that the city now runs. Whether it is the Rotary, the Moose Lodge, it doesn’t matter. Each serves a niche. We don’t have a VFW anymore. We all play an important part. A community is made up of neighbors and groups that move the cart forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.