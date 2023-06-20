Lakolya Waoniya

To start the program off in a good way, the students of Lakolya Waoniya hiked Black elk’s peak (Hiŋháŋkaǧa-Pahá) together to share space and say their prayers.

 SDNA

Despite being a high achiever with a stack of college acceptance letters, Natalie Bordeaux felt she needed time for personal reflection before taking the next big step in her life. Two years later, she could never have imagined how her life has changed.

Bordeaux is one of seven learners in the first cohort of Lakolya Waoniya, which translates roughly to “Breathing Life into the Lakota Language.” The program pays members of the Siċaŋġu Oyate – or Rosebud Sioux Tribe – a full-time salary to study the Lakota language and cultural teachings.

