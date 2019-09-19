Lake Andes-Ravinia Rural Fire Protection and city of Faith have been awarded federal funding to improve community services, according to Julie Gross, state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.
Lake Andes-Ravinia Rural Fire Protection in Lakes Andes will use a $4,500 loan and a $5,500 grant to purchase three new sets of fire gear. This gear including boots, pants, vests, helmets and hoods and an electric fan. The fire department is starting to replace old gear.
The city of Faith will use a $10,100 loan and a $21,900 grant to purchase equipment for the city’s ambulance. They are purchasing a cot lift and an automatic chest compression machine to be used to provide improved care to their rural community.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities program funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
