Lake Area Tech offering nursing programs at Capital University Center

Lake Area Technical Institute and the Pierre Capital University Center (CUC) are offering Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing (RN) programs consecutively at the Pierre CUC, beginning fall of 2020.
The programming is through a collaboration with Avera, Avantara (formerly Golden Living Center), and other area employers. Lake Area Tech currently offers the LPN program online with clinical placement in the Pierre area, as well as the Dual Credit Healthcare Academy for area high school students.
According to Chris Maxwell, executive director of the CUC, students enrolling in the program will receive classroom instruction and simulated lab experiences, along with industry field trips, guest speakers, and clinical experiences in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area medical facilities. The curriculum incorporates a variety of instructional methods.
Currently, Lake Area Tech has a presence in the region by offering specific courses to high school students as well as the general public online and on-location at the Pierre Capital University Center. By offering these additional healthcare programs, the two organizations provide opportunities for students who prefer the face-to-face learning format.
For more information, contact the CUC at 605-773-2160 or visit www.lakeareatech.edu.
