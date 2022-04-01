Students at Georgia Morse Middle School not only learned first-hand about Lakota culture but also helped paint a permanent mural based on what they learned.
Rapid City resident Daryl No Heart concluded his artist-in-residence visit on March 29, when about 15 students completed his planned mural on the school’s cafeteria wall under his artistic supervision. No Heart’s project began on March 23, with him talking about his culture to different classes and grades.
GMMS art teacher Michael Winger took advantage of a South Dakota Arts Council’s Artists In Schools and Communities matching grant to host storyteller and artist No Heart. The Art Council promoted No Heart as an Indigenous Hunkpapa Lakota who shares American Indian fine art with others.
“We have a Native population that is underserved in this school — that’s always been underserved. We are trying to bring back something that can make them proud. And also, Mr. No Heart is just a very powerful person, particularly as a Lakota,” Winger said. “This is a message we are trying to pass on to the younger generation that needs to be heard. I believe the native culture has a lot to say to our present culture and a lot we can learn from. That’s one of the reasons he’s here.”
GMMS administrative assistant Deb Hiatt reported that Native American students account for approximately 18 percent of the school’s student body.
“What we’d like to do is continue every year to bring back a Native American artist,” Winger said.
In October 2019, GMMS hosted Michael Two Bulls. He helped the students work on collages and other art projects, and he presented his culture. In 2022, San Francisco Academy of Art and UCLA alumn No Heart was available to discuss his culture and help the students with the permanent mural.
“He had shared his knowledge the first day that he was here with every class for about an hour in every class,” Winger said. “What I was really impressed with was the students were all completely mesmerized by what he said. He had gathered their full attention the entire period. Every time he told a story, it was different. He’s a master at that.”
The students referenced photos of what they were painting into the acrylic-paint mural. Winger said the mural is a conglomeration of 15-20 students from different grades and classes, which they received time off from classes to complete.
Winger said he would like to see No Heart return to GMMS and go to T.F. Riggs High School to share more stories. He said No Heart is a “great storyteller” and had many about Native culture he shared with him and others. Winger added that the mural tells a story as well.
“The students have really enjoyed working with him,” he said.
No Heart’s journey
No Heart told the Capital Journal how he first became interested in painting.
While he was growing up at a boarding school for Native students, a friend sketched a drawing, folded it into an airplane and threw it to his younger brother. No Heart then did the same thing for his own younger brother, Kenny. Pleased with the sketches, the two younger boys compared the similar drawings.
No Heart said he didn’t like the idea that his work could be considered copying, so he decided to ensure his artwork would always be distinctively original for his brother.
“I was happy that I made him happy, so I started drawing on my own,” No Heart said. “Pretty much been doing that ever since, making people happy. So I teach kids about the environment, sacred sites, our cultures.”
The environment is a significant priority for No Heart.
The mural at GMMS included sacred places like Devils Tower and Bear Butte. It also had animals and symbols, with everything centered around the Tree of Life and Mother Earth.
“All Indigenous nations from other countries from around the world refer to earth as Mother Earth or Grandmother Earth. But not in this country or Canada,” No Heart said. “The dominant society is maybe Mother Nature. They never refer to earth as Mother Earth. We Indigenous nations are the only ones who do that. I think basically because of that, they don’t deal with the earth as a sacred life-giving force. It’s all about recreation and destruction, it seems like. We are the only ones trying to preserve. I see it as a duty and privilege, but it’s also a way of life that we have to share.”
No Heart said students learn from their own creation and that he is sure they would remember what he taught them when they move on to their art and careers later in life.
“So they can choose what they do about it,” he said. “I planted the seed, so that’s how it works for the future.”
No Heart said he reflects on the lessons students learn and how they might feel differently about what is going on in the world around them.
“There are some really developing — going to be some really good artists — going into the future if they become commercial or whatever,” No Heart said. “There is a purpose for me to share about what is sacred, and like that, and have a different view on the ground on which they walk.”
Appreciative studentsGMMS’s students who participated in the mural found the experience enlightening, whether or not they planned to pursue art in the future.
Sittie Kasan said she would like to work on another mural someday. She added that this mural respects the natural environment and shows what mother nature has created.
“The thing I found most fascinating about talking with Mr. No Heart is that he told us about his beliefs and religion. He also gave me good suggestions about my painting,” Kasan said. “I had a really fun experience … It was nice to get to know others that had the same interest as me. Art is a way to express the other side that no one has discovered.”
Anjalei Big Eagle learned new things beyond art, like how snakes could symbolize death. Big Eagle doesn’t expect to help with another large mural, which she found challenging and that the paint would get everywhere. She added that her feet hurt during the process as well. Nonetheless, No Heart left Big Eagle impressed.
“Mr. No Heart had realistic drawings and knows how to paint,” she said.
Olivya Yeager enjoyed listening to No Heart’s stories and found the mural work fun. She said she didn’t realize the mural intended to represent things related to South Dakota before the project began.
Ava Lavinger found No Heart inspiring and said he put a lot of his heart and soul into his work rather than doing it for the money.
“Some of the stories that he told us were some experiences that he has had with the places we put on the mural,” she said. “It is so inspiring to work on something that can inspire other kids as well. It also helps me get better at art and patience.”
Lavinger also enjoyed helping younger students improve their art skills while working on everything else she could assist in doing.
Julius Yellow Cloud found No Heart’s stories interesting since they had a shared culture with which he wasn’t as familiar. Yellow Cloud noted a story about Devils Butte in Wyoming, which the mural depicted.
Jaylen Dog Eagle found No Heart’s talks about spiritual and prairie aspects of Native culture fascinating and didn’t know the mural centered on nature until No Heart told them.
Dog Eagle said he would like to work on another mural in the future.
“Because of how much fun it was to create the masterpiece and the tiny masterpieces inside the masterpiece,” he said.
