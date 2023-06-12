Cultural presenter Mike Marshall will share the importance of Lakota Games on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue. The presentation is part of the South Dakota Discovery Center's Discovery on Tap! program.
The presentation, titled “Woskate,” which means “to play,” is fully interactive as participants are led through different sliding, chasing, and coordination games that Lakota Peoples used to enhance important skills for living on the Great Plains. An enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Marshall works as an artist in a variety of mediums, with many of the game pieces made by him personally.
Marshall is a cultural presenter and his research has been used by institutions such as the Smithsonian in the development of exhibits and instructional materials.
Discovery On Tap! is an outreach and development project of the SDDC that works to build upon its professional development and citizen science programs. Discovery On Tap! is designed to make hands-on STEM opportunities available to those who might only have a couple hours every month to consider the world around them or to think about how different aspects of STEM impact their lives.
People 21 and older are invited "to grab a drink and get curious."
