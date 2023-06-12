Mike Marshall
Cultural presenter Mike Marshall will share the importance of Lakota Games on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue. The presentation is part of the South Dakota Discovery Center's Discovery on Tap! program.

 Courtesy photo

The South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Mike Marshall on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to share the importance of Lakota Games at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, according to a news release from the Discovery Center. The public is invited to play and learn about Marshall’s research into these traditional games played throughout the seasons.

