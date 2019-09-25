Land O’Lakes, Inc. has donated through its First Run Program almost 40,000 pounds of macaroni & cheese to Feeding South Dakota.
Since it was established in 2010, the program has donated more than five million pounds of product. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.
“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, we are committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table,” said Sheilah Stewart with Land O’Lakes, Inc.
“So many of the individuals and families we serve are one tragedy away from looking to us for food assistance. We are grateful for partners and programs for providing continued support to those we serve in South Dakota,” said Matt Gassen, CEO Feeding South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota, whose mission is to end hunger, is the state’s largest charitable hunger relief organization. In Fiscal Year 2019, it secured and distributed nearly 15.4 million pounds of quality nutritious food - donated and purchased - providing 12.8 million meals to nearly 100,000 individuals who are food insecure in South Dakota. Food goes from distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City and through its network of agency partners.
