- On 8/1, title to E2NW4SE4 & NE4SE4 Sec. 33-112-79 was transferred from the Carl & Le Etta Shaffner Revocable Trust, Yuma, AZ to Jason & Julie Muldoon, Pierre for $445,000.
- On 8/2, title to Lots 4-6 & S2 Lot 3, Blk 16, Stebbins 2nd Add., Blunt was transferred from Robert Cook, Wasilla, AK to Francis & Mary Lawson, Blunt for $66,000.
- On 8/2, title to Lot 16A, Heritage Ridge Addition was transferred from Amanda Doherty-Karber & Paul Karber, Pierre to John & Jodi Anfinrud, Pierre for $470,000.
- On 8/2, title to Lots 1-4, Blk 53, Wells 2nd Add., Pierre (205 S. Jackson Ave.) was transferred from Jerome & Karen Kern, Sioux Falls to Paul Karber & Amanda Doherty-Karber Pierre for $110,000.
- On 8/02, title to Lot A, formerly Lots 4&5, Blk 3, Prentice & Darling Subdivision, Pierre (1118 W. Pleasant Drive) was transferred from Richard & Nedra Anderson, Sioux Falls to Paul Karber & Amanda Doherty-Karber, Pierre for $90,000.
- On 8/6, title to Lots 10-12, Blk 49, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of John J. Gruba to John Grosz, Pierre for $102,000.
- On 8/9, title to front 100’ of Lots 23-24, & the front 100’ of N2 Lot 22, Blk 47, Fifth Railway Add., Pierre was transferred from Michael & Jessica Morford, Sioux Falls to Josh Egeberg, Pierre for $90,000.
- On 8/9, title to Lots 1-2 & N16.5’ Lot 3, Blk 15, Wright & Templetons Addition was transferred from Myra Conklin, Pierre to Racodia Peneaux, Pierre for $159,900.
- On 8/9, title to Lot 9, Woodriver Estates was transferred from John Jr. & Jill Linn, Fort Pierre to Ryan & Katherine Munson, Pierre for $430,000.
- On 8/9, title to Lot 21, Blk 4, Riverview Add., Pierre (1627 E. Robinson Ave.) was transferred from the Estate of Robert Parliman to Lee McCurrin & Andrew Bruce, Pierre for $64,000.
