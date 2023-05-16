Carbon Pipeline map

A map of Summit Carbon Solution’s proposed carbon-capture pipeline.

 Summit Carbon Solutions

Sprawling Midwestern pipelines that would carry captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and other facilities would change little when they cross state lines.

The proposals would be constructed the same way in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas — with carbon steel pipe ranging from 4 to 24 inches in diameter with operating pressures of up to 2,200 pounds per square inch.

