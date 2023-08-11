Lakota Cultural Center

The Lakota Cultural Center, on U.S. Highway 212 in Eagle Butte, harbors a host of cultural activities, including Lakota Language Night.

When Dave West Jr. was appointed program director of the Lakota Cultural Center in June 2022, he worked to bring the center closer to its community-focused mission.

“The program does have a vision statement which is to educate and preserve the language, history and culture of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe,” said West, who’s Mnicoujou Lakota from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

