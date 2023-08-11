When Dave West Jr. was appointed program director of the Lakota Cultural Center in June 2022, he worked to bring the center closer to its community-focused mission.
“The program does have a vision statement which is to educate and preserve the language, history and culture of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe,” said West, who’s Mnicoujou Lakota from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
Cultural education in a number of forms, West said, marks a vital part of the more-than-50-year-old center’s mission. The pandemic slowed down the center’s work, West said, but he wants the center, on U.S. Highway 212 in Eagle Butte, to reach beyond even its pre-pandemic activity level.
He's worked to introduce activities that help people to develop kinship, wótakuye, within the community. He’s also made moves with health in mind.
“When I got here, I got rid of the pop machines in the lobbies because diabetes is very high among Native Americans, and I started putting more display cases in the lobby area,” he said.
West placed display cases and artwork around the perimeter of the main rotunda area. He wanted community members to see history — and he also wanted the tourists arriving in high numbers at this time of year to absorb that history.
One staple activity at the center has been Lakota Language Night, scheduled at 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. West’s father, Dave West Sr., leads the classes. West said his father is fluent in Lakota, and he said his own role in the classes leans toward that of a student. But he still helps to shape the setting for the class.
“Rather than the traditional, standard classroom setup, I have our tables in a circle so everybody’s equal,” West said. “One of the most important things in our culture is that everybody’s equal. Nobody’s greater, and nobody’s less. Everybody’s voice is just as important.”
He said he doesn't worry about spelling and other technical aspects of the Lakota language.
“What I am worried about is trying to provide a time when we can speak it,” he said, noting ways in which the conversation can emerge as naturally as possible during the lessons.
“When (people are) doing something with their hands, they tend to retain more of what is being discussed,” he said.
He mentioned cutting and preparing buffalo meat as one activity, and he also noted other activities to accompany — or to accentuate — language learning. He's seeking, with the help of his father, to weave Lakota phrases into important areas of people's lives.
“We’ve been grinding chokecherries to make chokecherry patties,” he said. “We’ve been showing them how to make traditional wojapi."
West said, too, that people who come to the sessions aren’t labeled based on their knowledge levels.
“One of the best things to do is for everyone to come here with an open heart and an open mind,” he said.
West stressed the concept of Okiciya Pi — helping one another — in his view of the language learning and also the other activities at the center.
“Prayer comes first in everything we do,” he added. “We use prayer to start a meeting. We use a prayer to honor somebody … When we do activities, we want to make sure that we model the essence of our culture for the younger generation.”
That includes prayer and smudging with sage, he said, and he also described buffalo harvests that have drawn hundreds of people.
“It’s not just going out and shooting an animal,” he said. “The animals are our relatives, so we explain to everybody that our relatives sacrificed themselves … We’re going to use every part of the animal, even down to the bone.”
And those kinds of practices, West explained, curl back into helping people to learn and practice the Lakota language.
West stressed that Lakota Language Nights are open to everybody and can serve a number of different purposes. In addition to helping people in the community reach more deeply into their Lakota culture, West explained, the language nights can open a window for visitors to Lakota culture. He said people from the YMCA of the Seven Fires, in Dupree, have come to the Lakota Language Nights.
“It’s like a small cultural sensitivity training,” he said of the language study. “We share language, but we also share culture and history. If you look at it as people coming to the Reservation to work with children, it can be good cultural sensitivity training for them.”
And the visitors, he said, are likely to meet a number of tribal members who come to the sessions regularly.
People seeking more information about the Lakota Culture Center can visit tinyurl.com/LakotaCulturalCenterFacebook.
