For anyone wondering what to give this Christmas or before the year’s taxing end, there’s new local multiplier effect in place: make a gift to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area and see its impact multiplied automatically.
It’s because of a $1.5 million donation from Scott and Julia Jones of Pierre and Dale Larson of Brookings aimed at raising another $500,000 that was announced on Monday.
The matching will make a total gift of $2 million to the Boys & Girls Club for an endowment held with the South Dakota Community Foundation, according to a news release from Tad Perry and Jamie Farmen.
Perry is the longtime chief volunteer officer for the club, while Farmen is community development coordinator for the foundation.
The Jones' gift over five years of $500,000 and Larson's one-time $1 million donation, when by many giving toward the $500,000 match, will mean adding $2 million to the Club’s current $1.1 million endowment, said Perry.
The current endowment was sparked by the late Pierre philanthropist Mansour Karim who in 2014 offered a 1-to-1 match for his $500,000 gift over five years.
That $1 million has grown to about $1.1 million and the Club’s leaders have not spent more than about $30,000 of it, Perry said.
The idea is to grow the endowment so that it can become a permanent and significant funding source for the club.
The foundation administers the endowment, one of about 1,000 it oversees, and would provide the club each year with 4.5% of the endowment’s four-year average value, according to President and CEO Stephanie Judson.
Once the endowment’s new gifts come in to make it a $3 million endowment, that would be about $135,000 in annual income to the club.
However, the club's annual operating budget requires about $518,000 a year, so it's a long way from relying on its endowment, Perry said.
Annual fundraising including United Way’s participation, is how the Club operates, Perry said. The long-term goal is to increase the endowment even more.
The Jones’ and Larson have been generous to the club for years, and helped with its capital campaign to build the new $4.4 million renovated and expanded building at the same site near Hyde Stadium and the Capitol, Perry and Judson said.
The city of Pierre chipped in $2 million, and a federal Community Development Block Grant of $700,000 helped make the $4.4 million goal.
That kind of community and civic support and the new matching opportunity for the endowment fund, illustrate the way people see the Boys & Girls Club as a long-term investment in the health of children and the community.
“Scott and I are honored to provide this match in partnership with Dale to ensure the endowment fund can sustain the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area for years to come,” Julia Jones, a former board member of the Club, said in a news release. “The services this nonprofit provides to our community’s families are more important than any of us realize and we don’t want to see them end.”
Judson said, “We are humbled by the generosity of Mr. Larson and the Joneses.”
Just a decade ago, the Boys & Girls Club was in red ink and its future was in question, Perry said.
The community joined in to save it and make sure it would be viable.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Boys & Girls Club, requiring more watchfulness on numbers and space, Perry said. Which is greatly aided by the new space afforded by the new building that opened this past summer. Under terms of a new 21st Century grant from the federal government for community learning centers, the Club provides services to 50 kids at Kennedy Elementary School and 69 students of Georgia Morse Middle School, Perry said.
“Right now, we are running pretty much at capacity with COVID-19, with one adult for every 11 kids,” Perry said. “We are averaging around 115 a day.”
But Executive Director Becky Spoehr has made it clear, Perry said: “We won’t turn anybody away. We will figure it out.”
The three-to-one matching effect of the generous large donors new gift means that a $50 donation, say, has the impact of $200, Perry said.
Perry points out that not only is it the season for Christmas giving but for year-end tax planning, too.
He said anyone “who wants to visit about their situation,” in joining the gift-matching to the Boys & Girls Club can call him at 605-222-7437.
