These days, when Jaime Juarez arrives at 5 a.m. for work at the Cowboy Country store in Fort Pierre, three to four folks are waiting outside as residents take a chance at winning the growing Powerball jackpot.
“They are going to work and want to get lottery tickets,” Juarez said.
After no one matched all six numbers to win the $1.2 billion Powerball on Wednesday, the pot is expected to grow to $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. It is the third-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to published reports.
Saturday’s will be the 40th consecutive drawing without a winner. The longest previous run was in 2021, when it took 41 drawings before someone clinched a $699.8 million jackpot. Three ticket holders split a record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.
Paul Crouser, the campground host at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, had not purchased his lottery ticket as of Friday morning, but he plans to before the drawing.
A retired department head at University of Texas in San Antonio, Crouser said if he wins, he will donate 80 percent to charity.
“A lot of people are in need,” the 67-year-old said. “I would give to food banks and animal shelters. It’s not about keeping all of the money.”
Arisbeth Lopez, the manager at The Donut Shop in Pierre who works the midnight shift making donuts, doesn’t play the lottery. If she did and if she won, the 30-year-old would likely quit her job.
“She would never leave me,” Tom Rounds, owner of the shop at 1120 N. Euclid Ave., joked
“I don’t think I would win,” Lopez added.
Her co-worker Tasha Briggs also doesn’t play the lottery and would continue working if she won.
“I like to work,” the 39-year-old Pierre woman said. “I like to have something to do, to be productive.”
Jean Penticoff, manager of Lynn’s Dakotamart Gas at 218 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, said in recent weeks the store has sold tickets to about 50 people daily. Customers have spent about an average of $20 on tickets.
Penticoff, 53, also plays the lottery and would buy a home and new car, pay bills and help family if she won.
At the nearby Shell at 621 Sioux Ave. owner Sheldon Suiter didn’t want to say how many tickets he’s been selling, other than “it’s huge.” Customers are spending an average of $10 on chances.
“Instead of coming in for their pizza and cigarettes, they are adding tickets on top of that,” Suiter said.
The 55-year-old plays the lotto and would put winnings toward his retirement and then disappear.
“I’m definitely behind on my retirement plans,” Suiter said. “This (the Shell) isn’t paying as much as it should be.”
Misty Hunter, manager of Yesway in 501 Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre, said ticket sales are up with some spending up to $100 on chances.
“That’s a lot more than we usually have,” Hunter said on Friday. “We have already been extremely busy. I’ve seen (people lined) up almost out the door.”
Caleb Bubray, 24, doesn’t play the lottery.
“I don’t really see the point in it,” Bubray, who is employed by FedEx, said. “I don’t want to spend the money and the odds are slim.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
