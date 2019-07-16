Larry D. Plank, 64
Larry D. Plank, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City.
Friends may offer condolences in his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
