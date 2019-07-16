Plank
LINDA CLAUSSEN

Larry D. Plank, 64

Larry D. Plank, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City.

Friends may offer condolences in his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments