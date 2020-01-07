Tayler Larsen, Pierre, has earned a place on the University of Jamestown’s, North Dakota, Fall 2019 dean’s list. He has maintained a semester Grade Point Average of 3.50 or better.
The University of Jamestown offers a curriculum of academic excellence which blends the liberal arts with professional preparation. Its commitment to the Christian faith encourages an atmosphere of self-discipline, responsibility, and concern for the continuing growth of the individual.
