A jury found Pierre resident Tristin Larson guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery of an infant in the death of a two-year-old child in April 2020 after several hours of deliberation, with closing statements ending Friday morning. Larson was charged with second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated battery of an infant.
The Pierre Police Department arrested Larson, 22, on April 18, 2020, after detectives said he caused the “suspicious injuries” observed on a two-year-old child taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police Capt. Bryan Walz. The child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital and pronounced dead the day of Larson’s arrest.
Larson’s attorney, Brad Schreiber of Pierre, attempted from Tuesday morning’s opening statements through closing arguments to frame the child’s death as an accident.
“Tristin never intended to hurt (the juvenile),” Schreiber said. “The evidence will show this was an accident.”
Attorneys for the state attempted to prove just the opposite, opening the trial with words directly from Larson.
“’I, like, shoved (the juvenile’s) head and (the juvenile) flew back and hit (the juvenile’s) head on the ground pretty hard.’ Those are the defendant Tristin Larson’s words he used to describe what happened before (the juvenile) was conscious for the very last time,” Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said.
The state’s team of LaMie, Assistant Attorney General Brent Kempema and Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer rested Wednesday afternoon after calling 11 witnesses to the stand, including the mother of the child and Larson’s girlfriend at the time, doctors who treated the child at Pierre and Sioux Falls and two Pierre police officers who interviewed Larson. The state’s exhibits included pictures of the child taken at both hospitals and during the autopsy, video of Larson’s interview with Pierre Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle and audio of phone calls between Larson and the child’s mother recorded by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
The defense rested Thursday afternoon after calling a family friend of Larson’s and forensic pathologist Dr. Brad Randall of Dakota Forensic Consulting to the stand. Dr. Randall, who formerly served as Minnehaha County coroner, testified he considered the manner of death “undetermined” rather than a homicide.
Friday’s closing arguments capped off a tense four days of court presided over by Sixth Circuit Court Judge Bobbi J. Rank. The mother of the child became overcome with emotion on the stand Tuesday and left the courtroom at times during later testimony.
In his closing statement, Schreiber displayed photos of Larson with the child to try to illustrate that Larson was not of “depraved mind” at the time of the incident. Under South Dakota law, a homicide is classified second-degree murder “if perpetrated by any act imminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular person, including an unborn child.”
Kempema urged the jury in his rebuttal of Schreiber’s closing statement that the jury keep their “eye on the ball” and find for a conviction.
”I think most of all it means that the jury put a lot of work into this,” Kempema said after the verdict. “Obviously, with the length of deliberations they took the matter very seriously. We really appreciate all the work that the jury did. As far as the ultimate result, I guess I would say I’m really happy for (the child’s) family. I’m glad that we could help in some small way to bring justice to the family.”
