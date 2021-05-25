Tristin Larson (copy)

Tristin Larson of Pierre was arrested in April 2020 after police said their investigation showed he caused fatal injuries to a two-year-old child.

 Hughes County Jail

The Tristin Larson trial, a Pierre man charged with second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter and aggravated battery of an infant in the death of a two-year-old child last April, began Tuesday morning.

Larson, 22, was arrested April 18, 2020, after detectives determined he caused the “suspicious injuries” observed on a two-year-old taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, according to Pierre Police Department Cpt. Bryan Walz. The child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where they died the day of Larson’s arrest.

The state called seven witnesses Tuesday to make their case, including the mother of the child and Larson's girlfriend at the time, two Avera St. Mary's doctors and Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle of the Pierre Police Department, who interviewed Larson the day of his arrest. Exhibits from the state included pictures of the child taken at Avera St. Mary's and video of Larson's interview with Pelle. 

The trial will resume Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. at Hughes County Courthouse.

Tags

Load comments