The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care’s and the state’s Department of Health’s Firstline survey is coming to a close and organizers want to find a couple hundred more respondents by the week’s end.
The CDC’s Project Firstline intends to stop the spread of infectious disease threats by providing those working in healthcare settings to understand infection control and implement protocols.
South Dakota’s Project Firstline Communications Director Charlotte Hofer said they are expanding survey participants to include firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, housekeepers, maintenance workers and more, in addition to nurses, EMTs and other medical workers.
“We know COVID variants are out there,” she said. “Pierre, we need to hear from you! Take the survey and let us know what resources are still needed; what gaps there might be in current training -- to better prepare for any new pandemic that may come. Your input is critical, it will help us to create the best training possible for South Dakota!”
Hofer said the survey is a chance for any essential and healthcare workers to say what resources and training are needed.
Find the 10-minute survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine or on the Foundation’s website under the “Project Firstline” tab.
Hofer said the survey is 300 respondents short of its 2,000-person goal.
