Five months after she walked away from the state Women’s Prison in Pierre in the wake of a COVID-19 case reported in the prison, Philomene Boneshirt is back behind bars.
She was one of nine inmates of the prison who walked away from a low-security facility at the prison on the evening of Monday, March 23, hours after prison officials announced an inmate had the COVID-19 virus.
The day after the women took off, Women’s Prison Warden Wanda Markland herself walked off the campus, giving notice on the way out the door. She had been hired out of the Tennessee state prison system in the summer of 2018.
On March 25, Deputy Warden Darren Berg was named interim warden and on April 24 was put on a permanent basis.
By March 25, seven of the nine women had been taken back into custody, most of them found in Pierre or on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation southeast of Pierre.
On April 17, Sylvia Red Leaf was arrested in Box Elder, next to Rapid City, leaving Boneshirt, 25, as the last on the lam.
She was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Sioux Falls and is in the Minnehaha County jail there, according to Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections which has its administration in Pierre.
When she escaped, Boneshirt was serving a sentence of seven months, 15 days, for simple assault and a consecutive sentence of one year for drug possession that was handed down in November 2018 in Sioux Falls.
In March, relatives of inmates told the Capital Journal that women there were upset with crowded conditions and concerned they were vulnerable to getting the coronavirus.
The woman with coronavirus recovered and there have not been any other inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to prison records.
According to Winder, walking away from “a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.”
