The familiar sound of press bells ringing on the Capital Journal’s newsroom floor will fall silent next week after the paper’s press rolls out its last issue printed on-site in Pierre.
Starting on Monday, the Capital Journal will print in Madison at the Madison Daily Leader. Newsroom, administrative and advertising staff will remain in Pierre, but the printing move marks the end of an era. It’s the last time the Capital Journal will print in Pierre since 1881, and the end of the line for the more than 50-year-old press and its two-person team of operators — Ray Pfeffer and Kevin Hovis — who kept it going.
Publisher Jeffrey Hartley said there was a time when a newspaper’s press shutting down caused anxiety. But he said the practice is more common now and comes with benefits like reducing the number of supplies — think paper and ink — needed and a large area to house the press.
Hartley said the Capital Journal’s press operation is also smaller than large press rooms, which means there isn’t a large staff losing a department.
Pfeffer and Hovis already have a new position within Wick Communications, the parent company of the Capital Journal. Mailroom Supervisor Colleen Frost already has employment outside of Wick. All other positions are part-time, with the majority filled by high school students or people employed elsewhere.
But unfortunately, there might not be a bright future for the large press sitting in the backroom.
The press
Production Manager Pfeffer said it took some work getting the Goss Community printing press back into shape when he took over the operation.
“It was a challenge to get it to run properly eight and a half years ago, and I’ve managed to baby it and to nurse it through for the last eight and a half years with no breakdowns,” he said. “So, it’s been living on borrowed time for quite a while now.”
Like many other people who grow attached to a trusty inanimate object, Pfeffer said he’s grown fond of the press occupying that room since the mid-1960s.
“I don’t know how you grow a fondness for a machine, but somehow we do,” he said. “And yeah, it has a little bit of sentimental value and everything. I kind of feel bad for it because I know it’s fate. If it was going off to a better life or whatever, that’s one thing. But no, when I’m done with it, it’s done.”
Pfeffer remembered when he first arrived to tour the press room before taking the job. He said the press had a “hideous” orange trim around it that reminded him of shag carpet and made him a bit nauseous. The first thing he did was strip the trim, sand it down and repainted it gray — a little adjustment to make it his own.
And don’t call the machine old. Pfeffer said it’s “vintage.”
“We would call it vintage instead of old, see? I prefer people to call me vintage as well,” he said. “That press is one of the original designs for that press, and that design is still being produced. It was a great idea, and the reason is because you don’t need a big footprint in a building to have a press that size.”
There are seven sections to the press in the Capital Journal’s printing room — four original units which came brand new in the mid-’60s and three more added along the way. Pfeffer said he even has the original manual for the machine nearby.
He said the design’s success is the stackable units and affordable price, making them ideal for smaller communities, hence Goss Community’s name.
He also noted the old original model here doesn’t come with computerized components. He said the press never failed to print an issue under his watch, and that’s because he could bypass every breakdown mechanically.
Pfeffer started working in press rooms — from newspapers to books — in the late-1970s and doesn’t have any plans on stopping now. He will be joining the press room in Montrose, Colorado at the Montrose Daily Press — another sister paper to the Capital Journal.
Hovis said he’ll be a little sad to see the press going. As a printing apprentice, he said he had hopes of taking over as press operator eventually.
“My family is all stacked in one section of the town. We’re all close to each other,” he said about choosing to stay in Pierre. “I don’t want to leave my family.”
Hovis is staying to deliver the Capital Journal and other printed material from Madison to Pierre — a six-hour round trip four nights per week.
Hovis said working with Pfeffer is his favorite part of the job.
“He’s the part of the press that will be most missed to me,” he said.
And while there’s a shiny new press waiting for Pfeffer in Colorado. He said it’ll still be tough saying goodbye.
Pfeffer, a Georgia native, said Pierre grew on him over the last eight years.
“It has a certain charm to it,” he said. “But if it didn’t have this river, I don’t think I could live here, you know. It has one of everything a person needs. I like Pierre, and I’ve made friends here. I have a tendency to sprout wherever I’m planted. It’s been a good experience. I kind of wish I could stay. It’s kind of become my home.”
