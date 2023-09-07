Fuel-savings platform GasBuddy predicts that gas prices in South Dakota will spike anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next several days. Few details are available about what is driving the increase, according to GasBuddy, but trade sources tell GasBuddy a refinery outage may be to blame.
“The details on the outage generally lag the response we see in wholesale gasoline prices, due to the nature of these situations," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a press release. "A refinery that goes down has contractual obligations to supply certain volumes of gasoline to stations. If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from.
"This can push prices up considerably, as a refinery could be a very large buyer," De Haan continued. "Adding in that we’re just a week away from the switch to cheaper winter gasoline, we have a very large, but temporary squeeze in the market.”
Other states expected to be affected are North Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas.
De Haan said that a waiver from the EPA "to allow the switch to winter gasoline now could happen." But he warned that "without action, gasoline prices are about to spike in a significant way, and motorists should be prepared for increases that could last until a waiver is issued, or the change to winter gasoline happens on Sept. 16."
De Haan said that the spike "may be relatively short-lived, but the situation remains volatile. Consumers should check GasBuddy’s social channels to stay on top of any changes.”
At press-time, wholesale gasoline prices in the region were up nearly $1 per gallon from a week earlier, meaning that retailers that buy new supplies of gasoline will likely have to raise their price substantially to avoid losing money, according to GasBuddy.
