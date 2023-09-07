gasbuddy

Fuel-savings platform GasBuddy predicts that gas prices in South Dakota will spike anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next several days. Few details are available about what is driving the increase, according to GasBuddy, but trade sources tell GasBuddy a refinery outage may be to blame.

“The details on the outage generally lag the response we see in wholesale gasoline prices, due to the nature of these situations," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a press release. "A refinery that goes down has contractual obligations to supply certain volumes of gasoline to stations. If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from.

