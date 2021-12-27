Winter may be bringing safer ice later than usual to the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, but the highly anticipated ice fishing is on its way.
“It felt like a later season,” Nick Harrington, communications manager for the Game, Fish and Parks, said. “Usually, we have a cold snap, then it warms up, and then we get a good cold spell.”
Curt Underhill agreed. He owns Fishing Crew in Pierre and helps coordinate local fishing tournaments.
“My number one thing is for people to be patient,” Underhill said. “The ice fishing season will come — maybe January, February, March. Be prepared and go with somebody — there is no such thing as safe ice. Be conscious where you are at. Have your safety equipment — safety, safety, safety.”
The gradually later ice season during the last few years hasn’t gone unnoticed by other local anglers.
“Last year was also too warm during the fall. It has been changing over the years, getting later and later. I remember years ago ice fishing in early November,” Pierre-area fishing expert Buddy Seiner said.
Steven Fleegel, a science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, confirms the later ice seasons are a reality.
“We’ve generally been seeing a trend where we have warmer temperatures in the fall,” he said.
Fleegel referred to November and December temperatures since 1933, specifically the last few decades.
“We have been seeing a slow, steady increase over the last 20-30 years in November and December average temperatures,” he said. “In 1960, it was 27.4, and recently it is 28.8. We are a little warmer later in the season. The falls are a little warmer, and on the flip side, our Marches are a little bit cooler over the last 30 years.”
Fleegel said there should be multiple days — seven days or more — of highs below freezing for safer ice during ice fishing.
“Generally, there is one ice-creating stretch a year during November and December, going back through about every year or every other year,” he said. “Since the 2000s, that stretch is a little bit less frequent.”
Some spots ready
Ice fishing is already possible in other areas.
“I have buddies right now on the stilling basin in Fort Thompson catching walleyes — the action is pretty fast, actually,” Harrington said. “The best areas on the Missouri River are in the back bays and the stilling basins. Those areas should be safe throughout the season. They’re not the safest ice you’ll be on. Just be careful. It depends on the winter.”
Underhill heard from friends that there was ice on the Missouri River near Mobridge several days ago, 100 miles north of Pierre. He added that boats entered the open water at Cow Creek about 20 miles north of Pierre at the same time.
“Yes, there have been years when we are on the ice in early November,” Underhill said. “This year is later. I haven’t even pulled out my ice fishing gear yet. It’ll happen. It’ll be a little later than normal this year. Everything relies on cold temperatures and the wind. We are in the perfect scenario for ice, though recently not conducive for good ice. Being that there is no ice, when we do get it, it should be good, solid, hard ice.”
Seiner said he ice fishes as much as possible, but other people might be more dedicated to the sport. And he added some of those dedicated ice anglers might already be out trying to get a start on the season.
“An early ice may be safe if after a good hard freeze and the ice is clear,” Seiner said. “Be cautious, especially if you are ice fishing in the early or late season. Four-inch thick ice is a minimum standard for the walking of a person.”
Seiner said people could still fish out of the boat in open water, and that’s a good thing about fishing around Pierre.
Camaraderie, fun
For Harrington, safety on the ice is his No. 1 concern, but respecting fellow anglers comes in right after.
“Are we going to pick up the trash or make a mess? The worst thing you can see — as an angler, a GF&P employee or as another person — is a mess. Not a good look for the area or the sport, or us anglers. One angler speaks for us all. I hate that we have to talk about it, but we do.”
Underhill said he doesn’t want to push people onto the ice if they don’t know what they’re doing, but he does enjoy having more people out there when fishing.
“(T)here is nothing better than on a slightly warm day, cooking brats and hanging out while ice fishing,” Underhill said. “It’s a great kids’ sport. You are not stuck on a shoreline or in a boat. I started my girlfriend with ice fishing — ever since then, I can’t leave her home. She’s a fishing nut like me. The main goal is to have fun with people. If you catch fish, then you catch fish. Some of my best memories are when we didn’t even catch one fish. Though I’ve had some worst days at both, I’ve had some of my best days ever while ice fishing.”
Harrington said getting away from the shore makes ice fishing appealing, which leaves some anglers limited for seven months during the year.
“Ice fishing opens that up to anyone,” he said. “Winter can be brutal, but getting out to enjoy getting through winter is important — not just surviving but having a great time too.”
The ‘how to’
Ice fishing also provides anglers with a few advantages open-water fishing doesn’t do during the rest of the year. Harrington said open-water fishing in the summer limits anglers to two poles or fishing devices legally. But he noted ice fishing allows for four poles or devices with three separate hooks per device.
Harrington said the biggest reason is that this is an extra opportunity to catch fish.
When ice fishing, Harrington and a fishing buddy each have four devices. “We would each have one jigging rod and one bobber-rod — a ‘dead’ stick — and each of us would have two tip-ups around the shack where we can see them.”
But don’t let the lack of an ice fishing shack act as a deterrent to giving the sport a chance.
“With ice fishing, you can sit in the pickup and listen to the Vikings lose while you are watching for your flag to tip up,” Harrington said.
Underhill found that ice fishing is no different from open-water fishing in theory.
“You try to find weed edges,” Underhill said. “You don’t have to have expensive equipment, as in open-water summer fishing. To produce yourself fish, you have a better chance at ice fishing. Ice fishing, you are around holes, about every 10 feet apart. You are walking around trying to find an underwater ledge. And, you can get to places walking that you could never get to before.”
The main concerns with ice fishing are the weather and the equipment. Harrington found the sport’s logistics is the biggest challenge.
“In the summer, I don’t have to worry about the weather,” he said. “Maybe your fishing trip you’ve waited for so long has to be adjusted by a day or two, or the distance might become a concern. You have to pick your days. The necessities is something we struggle with as a sport. Our technology can be awesome and cool, but we don’t need it. Obviously, you need an auger or a friend with one.”
Harrington said a good shack also comes in handy when the freezing wind could take the feeling away from your toes. He suggested spending a little more on a shack that would hold the people who would join you.
“You don’t need sonar, just a tip-up,” Harrington said. “A tip-up, or a pop-up, is kind of a spool without a real fishing rod. Some people reel the line in by hand. You watch for the flags to go up, showing you have a fish, called ‘chasing flags,’ and then that can turn into a footrace.”
Harrington said most anglers in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area target walleye and perch but added that if it swims, you can catch it.
“I’ve had a lot of fun going for big mouth bass,” he said. “In Pierre, we get really wrapped up in walleyes. Don’t be afraid to try different species. That makes it more fun for me. I love walleyes, but I have a ton of fun catching bluegills. Panfish are some of the best fun all winter.”
Harrington suggested taking family, kids and friends to the Fort Pierre National Grasslands’ ponds.
“It’s kind of a best-kept secret, an ultimate ice fishing destination for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area,” he said.
And Harrington encouraged people to try ice fishing and take advantage of the opportunities around the river, state parks and grasslands.
“Get out and enjoy it,” he said. “We have more opportunities than most outdoors enthusiasts can fathom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.