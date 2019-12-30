Learn about the most recent beef-related research at South Dakota State University during SDSU Beef Day on Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m. in the Club 71 meeting room of the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
“Beef Day is an opportunity to learn about the new, impactful research being conducted by our researchers, extension staff and graduate students to continue expanding South Dakota’s beef industry,” said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management associate.
To be highlighted are research and SDSU Extension programs in the areas of reproduction, cow/calf production, feedlot, meats and human nutrition. Featured speakers include SDSU Extension specialists Amanda Blair — meat science; Heidi Carroll — livestock stewardship, and beef quality assurance coordinator; Ken Olson — beef; George Perry — beef reproductive management; Warren Rusche — beef feedlot management associate; and Zach Smith — assistant professor.
Agenda:
8-10 a.m. CDT – Poster session social and registration
10 a.m. – Welcome
10:15 a.m. – Research and program updates
Noon – Lunch and keynote: “Overcoming Adversity” by John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Head Football Coach
1:30 p.m. – Research and program updates
3:00 p.m. – Tours of SDSU facilities, poster session and presenter networking. Tour options: South Dakota Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility, and Ruminant Nutrition Center.
Register at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-sdsu-beef-day. Registration costs go up after Jan. 10. Student registration is $10 with lunch or no cost without lunch. Contact Carroll, for more information at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu.
