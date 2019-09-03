LaVon L. Lidel, 78
LaVon L. Lidel, 78, of Pierre, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. A Memorial Open House will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. A Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00am, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
LaVon had a heart of gold and is remembered by her friends and family as a beautiful, selfless, and caring soul. She lived her life with the premise that others come first, hugs are mandatory, and delivering home baked goods or a crocheted item can make anything better!
LaVon was born in Onida, S.D to Louise and Elmer “Frenchy” LaFave on September 29, 1940. She had one brother, Veryl “Barney” LaFave. She was extremely close to her family growing up. She completed her schooling in Onida and then attended one year of advanced study at Huron College. LaVon was known for her dedication as a South Dakota State employee. She started working for the state after college and settled into a career at Job Service. She retired in 2000 as the Assistant Manager having worked over 40 years for the State.
LaVon was blessed to experience two marriages in her lifetime. She married Jon Youngberg in September of 1963 and went on to have two boys, Steven and Michael, in Pierre. Though they decided to divorce later in life, LaVon and Jon remained good friends and co-parents to their boys. LaVon later met Phil Lidel while helping him with unemployment insurance at her workplace. They dated and later married in May of 1985. LaVon spoke fondly of her “blended” family having gained Autumn and Forest as step-children. LaVon is remembered as a wonderful, supportive mother who put her family first. She welcomed many pets into the family and always commented that they were all “just a little bit special.”
LaVon cherished each and every one of her grandchildren and happily participated in their lives whenever she could. She spent as much time as she could with Steve and Joni when they lived in Sioux Falls and loved to be surrounded by their four kids, Ashley, Jordan, Michaela, and Tristan. She was over the moon when Mike and Jen had their first baby, Tyus, following his treatment for cancer, and was thrilled when Rylee and Sydney came along as well. LaVon spent much of her time in Pierre babysitting the girls whom she referred to as “the little girls.” Forest added another grandson to the family, Jacob, while Autumn then added two more, Mitchell and Brett. She sat white-knuckled as these boys played sports and drove fast! LaVon’s very last wish was to be a great-grandmother and this came true a month ago when little Russell was born to Jordan and Ann.
Lavon was an avid reader, creative cook/baker, and skilled in crochet. She and Phil spent time traveling internationally and around the United States. One of their favorite places was the Black Hills. After Phil died in 2010, LaVon continued to travel with friends, work a variety of part-time jobs, spend time with her friends, and help care for Mike and his family as he battled cancer.
Lavon is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer “Frenchy” and Louise LaFave, brother Veryl “Barney” LaFave, husband Phil Lidel, son Michael Youngberg, and grandson Jacob Lidel. LaVon believed these loved ones were waiting for her in Heaven and as she neared her death looked forward to the reunion they would have. We are grateful she is no longer in pain or suffering with cancer and can finally rest in peace reunited with those we remember dearly every day.
A memorial has been established in Lavon’s name. Memorial may be sent to Feigum Funeral Home at 808 W Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD, 57501. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
