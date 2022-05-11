Law enforcement officers from around the state gathered in Pierre on Wednesday to honor fallen officers.
“This is the time of year when we give special recognition to all our law enforcement folks throughout the community and throughout the nation. The city of Pierre and state of South Dakota have always been very supportive of our law enforcement folks,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said.
May 11-17 is National Police Week and May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Throughout the week services are held across the country to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
For South Dakota, this year’s event began with a memorial service on Wednesday to honor Hughes County Deputy Lee Russell Weber and Pennington County Deputy David. H. Henry. Both died in 2020 and had their names added to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall at Capitol Lake. Both families attended the memorial service.
“We have the honor as the City of Pierre, at Capitol Lake, to host this law enforcement statewide memorial service. I’m proud of the fact that we can do that,” Pierre police Chief Jason Jones said during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting.
South Dakota law enforcement from the municipal, county, state, tribal and federal levels attended the memorial in Pierre.
“When you have a member of your law enforcement family, from your organization, get put on the wall, that’s a very emotional day. We were just happy that David Henry’s family, his wife and his mother who were in attendance today, felt that support from law enforcement across the state,” Brian Mueller, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said.
Mueller commended the organizers of the event for setting up a moving tribute to the fallen officers.
Mueller thanked communities across the state for their support of law enforcement and helping them serve their communities.
“I think that we have great community support. That’s attributed to the fact that we hire extremely professional people. We hold them to high standards, we have transparency and I think they respect that and appreciate that. Me personally, I don’t know that I would do this profession anywhere else in the country other than right here in South Dakota and a big part of that is the community support we have,” Mueller said.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at the memorial service in support of law enforcement.
“The governor had a very good message of not letting fear guide us or keep hold of us and that we should be optimistic and have a message of hope moving forward. That’s what we do as law enforcement every day,” Mueller said.
Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Jason Leach led the memorial honor guard at the event. The honor guard was composed of members of the Sioux Falls Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Department of Corrections and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.
Officers in training at the Law Enforcement Training Center also attended the event.
“That was good for them to see at the beginning of their law enforcement career — a group of honor guards coming together with families to memorialize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Leach said.
Pierre Police Department Capt. Bryan Walz said he’s thankful to have a law enforcement community of dedicated officers.
“They’re some of the nicest people that you’ll ever meet in the state,” he said.
Walz was also thankful for the community.
“The community support we receive here, not only within the Pierre, but throughout the state is really amazing and we’re very fortunate to be able to serve such fine people,” Walz said.
National Peace Officers Memorial Day was created in 1962.
“I think we’re just blessed to live in Pierre and the state of South Dakota with what’s going on in some of the metropolitan areas. Here in South Dakota we respect our law enforcement and we respect our law enforcement and appreciate the great job that they do,” Harding said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.