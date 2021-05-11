In honor of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week, the annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service is in Pierre on Wednesday.
A motorcade will start at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center at 8:45 a.m. It will go to the Fallen Officer Memorial at Capitol Lake. A wreath-laying ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. Lutheran Memorial Church will host this year’s memorial service, beginning at 10 a.m. at its church.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and that week as Police Week. The S.D. Fraternal Order of Police, with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, held this annual memorial service to honor the 67 S.D. law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
