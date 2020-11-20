On Nov. 3, 54% of South Dakotans who voted chose to legalize marijuana for any purpose by passing Amendment A. This included a narrow two-vote majority of voters in Hughes County, though Stanley County voters opposed the measure by 61 votes.
Late Friday, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent, Col. Rick Miller, filed two causes of action contesting the constitutionality of Amendment A, recreational marijuana.
According to the release issued by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the challenges were filed in Hughes County Circuit Court. The release stated, “Given that this matter is now part of pending litigation, neither Sheriff Thom nor Col. Miller will be making further comment. All media inquiries should be directed to legal counsel.” Legal counsel was not available by telephone late Friday: Robert Morris of the Morris Law Firm in Belle Fourche and Matthew McCaulley, Lisa Postrollo and Christopher Sommers of Red Stone Law Firm in Sioux Falls.
“I’ve dedicated my life to defending and upholding the rule of law,” Thom stated in the release. “The South Dakota Constitution is the foundation for our government and any attempt to modify it should not be taken lightly. I respect the voice of the voters in South Dakota. However, in this case, I believe the process was flawed and done improperly, due to no fault of the voters.”
“Our constitutional amendment procedure is very straightforward,” Miller added via the release. “In this case, the group bringing Amendment A unconstitutionally abused the initiative process. We’re confident that the courts will safeguard the South Dakota Constitution and the rule of law.”
As a result of the statewide passage of Amendment A, smoking marijuana for any purpose in South Dakota is scheduled to become legal as of July 1, 2021.
This lawsuit does not seem to involve Initiated Measure 26, which applies to medicinal marijuana legalization. South Dakota voters passed that item with a solid 70% majority.
Proponents of marijuana legalization in South Dakota could not be reached for reaction late Friday.
