“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
With that statement issued by the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday, the legal effort South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg joined this week to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory against President Donald Trump was dismissed.
Wednesday, Ravnsborg Chief of Staff Tim Bormann announced the state would support a lawsuit filed by Texas Republicans that sought to stop officials in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin from certifying what the plaintiffs called “unconstitutional election results.”
“Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters,” Bormann stated Wednesday.
South Dakota joined several other GOP-leaning states in supporting the Lone Star State’s efforts, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
Ultimately, 126 GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives — a solid majority of the 196 Republicans now serving in the House — signed onto a brief in support of the same lawsuit.
Not among those members of Congress working to overturn election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin was U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. Prior to the late Friday movement by the Supreme Court, Johnson addressed the matter with the Capital Journal.
“This filing calls for rejecting the votes of millions of Americans, even those who followed the election rules that were in place at the time. That’s why legal experts have concerns about this case, but it is the president’s right to be heard by the courts. I’ll continue to support election integrity efforts like prosecuting voter fraud and ensuring only legal ballots are counted,” Johnson said before the Supreme Court rejected the action his colleagues supported.
Current SituationMembers of the Electoral College are scheduled to meet Monday to make Biden’s election official. If the numerous projections from media outlets are correct, Biden would carry 306 Electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232. This would officially make Biden president-elect, with him due to take office Jan. 20.
Each individual state named a defendant in this case now stands as follows:
Georgia — 16 Electoral votes (The New York Times shows Biden leading the Peach State by about 12,000 popular votes;
Wisconsin — 10 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden leads Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes);
Pennsylvania — 20 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden winning the Keystone State by about 81,000 popular votes); and
Michigan — 16 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 popular votes).
The Supreme Court rejected the case despite the following Friday tweet from Trump: “If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!”
The behavior of Trump and the majority of the Republican Party has been an embarrassment to the party and our democratic republic. Please understand that you can no longer tout your unwavering devotion to our Constitution, and no longer state that you honor our flag. You have lost credibility.
